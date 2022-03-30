Friday, April 1
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 7 p.m., Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch.
Oelwein Middle School Play, “The Alibis,” (rescheduled), 7 p.m., OMS Auditorium. No charge. Directed by Sarah Gruman, vocal music teacher.
Saturday, April 2
Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 7 p.m., at the junior-senior high. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch.
Sunday, April 3
Otter Creek Animal Shelter pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Independence Senior Center, Independence.Pancakes, sausage, eggs, hashbrowns, milk, juice and coffee. Free will donation, carry-out available.
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Westgate Fire & Rescue spring breakfast fundraiser, 7 a.m. to noon, at the fire station. Drive-thru or eat-in/carry-out. Free will donations accepted, all your breakfast favorites and everyone is welcome.
Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 3 p.m., at the junior-senior high. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch.
Trails Unlimited drive-thru breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Festina Community Center, $8 for pancakes, sausage patty, scrambled eggs. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, April 4
P.E.O., Chapter CL, will meet at Vibes Up (901 East Charles) at 7 p.m. Program will be “Health and Healing” by Theresa Brown.
Tuesday, April 5
Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association will meet at the library at 9:30 a.m., to carpool to the Brick Kitchen in Independence.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
MacDowell Club will meet at 6:30, at the middle school. Melissa Franzen will present the program on “Making a start in band.” Hostesses are Connie Mueller, Betty Blunt and Julie Williams.
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club will meet at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 5 at the Maynard Community Hall. Bring a friend to help expand the card club. Members meet and play 500 and enjoy fellowship.Verla and Gordon Kelly will be the hosts.
Wednesday, April 6
Elgin/Clermont/Wadena Communities Blood Drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at 308 Mill Avenue, Elgin Legion Hall. Schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Thursday, April 7
Oelwein Area Historical Society & Museum (900 2nd Ave. S.E.) soup and pie supper, 4:30-6 p.m. eat in or carry out, freewill donation to help with operating expenses at museum. Chicken noodle or ham and bean soup with homemade pie.
Dad’s Belgain Waffles, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayette EMS Fundraiser, at Fayette Fire Dept. Free will donation.
Friday, April 8
Immaculate Conception Church, Fairbank, fish fry 4:30-7:40 p.m. at the Parish Center. Cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert will be served for dine in or carry out. Adults $15, kids 6-10 $7 and children five and under eat for free.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Saturday, April 9
The Highwaymen tribute band will perform at the Williams Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. with doors open at 6. Tickets are available at the OCAD office, or the Williams Wellness Center desk.
Sunday, April 10
Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, 2102 S Frederick, Oelwein.
Tuesday, April 12
Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m,. at the Oelwein Public Library.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Friday, April 15
Open House/Customer Appreciation, 2-7 p.m., Miller’s Construction, 1874 105th St, Hazleton
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Sunday, April 17
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Monday, April 18
P.E.O. Chapter CL will meet at 2 p.m., in the OCAD meeting room. Guest speaker will be City Editor Deb Kunkle.
Tuesday, April 19
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, April 20
Oelwein National Honor Society Induction Ceremony, 7 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, Business After 5 p.m., Oelwein Middle School Cafeteria (reception) and Auditorium (presentation) — April 20, 2022, per school board minutes.
Friday, April 22
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Tuesday, April 26
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Friday, April 29
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Saturday, May 7
Fontana Herb Society annual plant sale, 8-11 a.m. at Fontana Park, south of Hazleton. A portion of the proceeds go toward Friends of Fontana.
Tuesday, May 10
Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m., at the Oelwein Public LIbrary.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.
Tuesday, May 17
Oelwein kindergarten vocal concert, 6:30 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, May 18
Oelwein High School Senior Awards Night, 7 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center