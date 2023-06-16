Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Monday, June 19
Oelwein senior mealsite is closed today.
Oelwein Sacred Heart Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Sacred Heart gym, 602 First Ave. S.W.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein P.E.O., Chapter CL, will meet 7 p.m. at the Maynard Public Library. Karla Grennan's program will be "Rings and Blings." Members should bring jewelry with a story. President Diane King will share highlights of P.E.O. Convention. Hostesses are Karla Grennan and Diane King. Anyone needing transportation may contact Diane.
Tuesday, June 20
Oelwein Sacred Heart Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Sacred Heart gym, 602 First Ave. S.W.
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, June 21
Oelwein Sacred Heart Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Sacred Heart gym, 602 First Ave. S.W.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, multi grain bread w/margarine, strawberry applesauce and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, June 22
Oelwein Sacred Heart Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Sacred Heart gym, 602 First Ave. S.W.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Early registration deadline, Oelwein Sesquicentennial 5K Fun Run/Walk, is $30 before and on June 23, with the fee including the race and a T-shirt. The fee is $35 after June 23 and a T-shirt is not guaranteed. The race is 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 from in front of OCAD, 10 block South Frederick Ave. Registration forms are at the Williams Wellness Center, 319-283-2312, with details and a waiver.
Friday, June 23
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein Sacred Heart Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Sacred Heart gym, 602 First Ave. S.W.
Oelwein senior meal site, VFW, starting in June, will be closed on Fridays due to a volunteer shortage. To volunteer, contact Missy Anders, 319-231-1623, with NEI3A in Independence.
Oelwein/Sacred Heart class of 1968 reunion weekend, meet & greet at City Park, 4-8 p.m. A BBQ has been added, courtesy of some classmates.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, June 24
Oelwein/Sacred Heart class of 1968 reunion weekend, 10 a.m. golf at Hickory Grove, lunch on your own, 3 p.m. tour of schools, 6:05 p.m. dinner at the American Legion Hall, 108 First St. SW. Contact Bruce Sperry, 319-240-4612 or bswaterloo@gmail.com.
Sunday, June 25
Oelwein/Sacred Heart class of 1968 reunion weekend, 10:30 a.m. farewell with Susan McMasters Hoven at Cornerstone Inn & Suites lobby.
Monday, June 26
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Polish sausage w/hot dog bun, cabbage w/sauerkraut, green beans, fresh seasonal fruit and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, June 27
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Wednesday, June 28
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Lemon pepper chicken, rice, diced beets, applesauce and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, June 29
Stanley Union Church, Keepers of the Kingdom VBS, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for ages 4-12. Songs, games, crafts, lunch, RSVP by June 20 to church Facebook page or text to 319-284-1099.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, June 30
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Stanley Union Church, Keepers of the Kingdom VBS, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for ages 4-12. Songs, games, crafts, lunch, RSVP by June 20 to church Facebook page or text to 319-284-1099.
Oelwein senior meal site, VFW, starting in June, will be closed on Fridays due to a volunteer shortage. To volunteer, contact Missy Anders, 319-231-1623, with NEI3A in Independence.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, Fayette Community Library. This will not be a free program. Must register with the library, 563-425-3344.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, July 4
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Wednesday, July 5
Fairbank Music in the Park, 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series. Denny and Burney, 6 p.m., Riverside/Gazebo/Veterans Memorial Park. Boyd’s Food Truck serving. Bring own coolers, lawn chairs.
Thursday, July 6
Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton