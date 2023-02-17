Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Monday, Feb. 20
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Goulash, whole kernel corn, broccoli, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
“Talking Trash: Recycling in Fayette County,” 7 p.m., The Maynard Community Library. Fayette County Conservation Executive Director Rod Marlatt will discuss recycling in the county and Conservation’s award-winning animated educational series, “Mike the Milk Jug and Friends.”
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein School Board meeting, typically 7 p.m. in Central Office.
Ancestry Library Class, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Pages and Play Kids Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library. “What Sounds Do You Love?”
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Ash Wednesday — Vegetable lasagna, seasoned green beans, glazed baby carrots, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch.
Theme Thursdays for Kids, Pokemon Perler Beads, 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Cheese omelet, hash brown casserole, hot cinnamon applesauce, biscuit/margarine, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Aaron Smith, live music, 7 p.m., at Generations Lounge, 29 S. Frederick Ave.
Clermont Fire & Rescue Fish Fry fundraiser, 4:30-8 p.m., fish, fries, coleslaw, baked beans, bun; dine-in, carry-out, $15; at the fire station 808 State St.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Hotel California (Canada), original “The Eagles” tribute band, performs in concert at the Williams Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the OCAD office, 283-1105; Williams Wellness desk, 283-2312; Williams Center, 283-6616; or online, www.Williamscenterforthearts.com
Monday, Feb. 27
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pork w/BBQ sauce on a hamburger bun, baked beans, whole kernel corn, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Book Talk on Mystery Novels, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, March 2
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 3
World Day of Prayer, 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Oelwein Church Women United invite all to attend, “I Have Heard About Your Faith” from Women of Taiwan, presented by First Baptist Women. Refreshments follow in Sacred Heart Church basement, with elevator access.
Fish Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 9, Oelwein. Pollock, coleslaw, hush puppies, rolls and desserts. Free will donation. Dine-in, carry-out.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, March 4
Bruce Bearinger Band, 8-11 p.m., Fat Boy’s, Hazleton.