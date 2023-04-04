Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Wednesday, April 5
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, multi-grain bread/margarine, strawberry applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Potato Bar Supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Aurora Public Library. Carry out or dine in. Free will donation. Proceeds to summer reading program.
Thursday, April 6
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Kids’ Theme Thursdays, 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. After-school program. Topic, let’s draw.
Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton
Friday, April 7
Pony Express Riders collecting for Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside, 7 a.m. to noon, corner of Frederick and Charles, downtown Oelwein.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
American Legion Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Oelwein. Free will donation. Pollock, coleslaw, roll, baked beans, potato wedges, and dessert.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation for chili, chicken noodle soup, sandwiches and dessert.
Saturday, April 8
Easter Egg Hunt, noon sharp, at Hazleton City Park, sponsored by Hazleton Firefighters Association, Hazleton Commercial Club and United Neighbors.
Geocaching egg hunt, Fontana Park, 9 a.m. Register each child who is between the ages of 3-14 and the cost is $6 per registered child at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette.
Hazleton Firefighters Soup Supper and Silent Auction, 4 to 7 p.m., Free will donation.
Monday, April 10
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef patty w/gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, pudding, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein Writers League, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Climbing Mount Everest Program, 6 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Presenter, Jen Loeb. Sponsor, Oelwein Public Library Foundation.
Tuesday, April 11
Tuesday Tourists meet 1 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. Marlene Doyle and Linda Ridihalgh will lead the book discussion and hostesses are Mary Jellings and Shari Miller.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, April 12
Kids’ Pages and Play Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Theme, ladybugs.
Health & Wellness365 at Oelwein Senior Dining Center, 11 a.m. in VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, frosted cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, April 13
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Kids’ Theme Thursdays, 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. After-school program. Topic, Legos.
Bonus Book Club, 5:30 p.m., at Heaven Boutique Winery, north of Fayette. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult. Copies available from Fayette Community Library. Open to first 15 people to register.
Friday, April 14
Oelwein community blood drive, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Oelwein Public Library meeting room, 201 E Charles St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Ham rotini casserole, carrots, broccoli, baked cookie and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, April 15
Oelwein High School Prom, “On Cloud 9.” Grand March, 6:45-8 p.m., Williams Performing Arts Center, $3. Dance, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Hypnotist, 11 p.m.-midnight. Prizes, games, 12:15-1:30 a.m.
Sunday, April 16
The Littleton and Chatham Historical Society will host an egg, pancake and sausage breakfast and raffle on Sunday, April 16 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State St., Independence (Littleton), across from the Littleton Lounge. The meal with fruit, baked items and beverages is a free-will donation to benefit the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society Museum. Carry outs available. For more information or to purchase raffle tickets call 319-415-1175 or email tonybengston@yahoo.com.
Monday, April 17
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Polish sausage w/bun, cabbage w/sauerkraut, green beans, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, Independence. To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross App, call 1-800-733-2767, contact RedCrossBlood.org, or call Vicki at 319-334-6520.
“Alzheimer’s, Dementia & Public Health,” 7 p.m., Maynard Community Library, with Greg Woods.
Tuesday, April 18
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, April 19
Kids’ Pages and Play Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Theme, Earth Day.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Lemon pepper chicken, rice, diced beets, applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, April 20
Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Spring Book and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., library, 201 E. Charles St.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Kids’ Theme Thursdays, 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. After-school program. Topic, Earth Day.
Friday, April 21
Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Spring Book and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., library, 201 E. Charles St.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pork loin w/brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, raspberry cheesecake pudding and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
West Central Play, “The Education of Angels,” 7 p.m., West Central Auditorium. Tickets sold at the door. Two angels-in-training are sent back to earth for their final exam.
Saturday, April 22
Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., library, 201 E. Charles St.
West Central Play, “The Education of Angels,” 7 p.m., West Central Auditorium. Tickets sold at the door.
Daddy Daughter Dance, 4:30-6 p.m., Oelwein American Legion, 108 First St. SW. All girls preschool to fifth grade are welcomed to attend with their dad, grandpa, uncle, and so on. Refreshments and decor from OCAD’s Positively Oelwein committee. Cost, $5 for girls, $10 for Dad, etc. Owing to the smaller venue, no grand march this year.
Monday, April 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Breaded Chicken patty w/ wheat bun, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, baked cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein Public Library Book Talk, 10 a.m., 201 E. Charles St. Theme, a book you’ve been meaning to read.
Tuesday, April 25
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Stunning Iowa Geography Program part one, 4 p.m., Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette.
Wednesday, April 26
Kids’ Pages and Play Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Theme, frogs.
Oelwein senior mealsite will be closed today.
Thursday, April 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:00 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Kids’ Theme Thursdays, 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. After-school program. Topic, flight.
Friday, April 28
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. BBQ pork rib patty w/bun, baked beans, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, and milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, April 29
The Rocket Man Show Elton John Tribute, 7 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at Oelwein Chamber at 319-283-1105, Williams Wellness Center at 319-283-2312, Williams Center for the Arts office at 319-283-6616
www.williamscenterforthearts.com
Sunday, April 30
Lima Church Soup Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds go to support the cemetery. Serving chicken noodle, creamy potato and chili soups, along with ham and turkey sandwiches, dessert and beverages.