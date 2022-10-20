Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Friday, Oct. 21
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Meatloaf/brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Oelwein American Legion Fall Dinner is 4:30-6:30 p.m., serving ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert and beverage for a free will donation.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Book Sale, Oct. 20-22 during library hours.
Saturday, Oct. 22
“Turkey River Archaeo-Blitz,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elgin, co-hosted by Elgin Historical Society and Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist. Professional archaeologists will provide artifact identifications and care tips for collections. Guests will present from the nations of the Meskwaki (Suzanne Buffalo) and HoChunk (Bill Quackenbush).
Attendees can confidentially record site locations and share stories about family artifacts.
Monday, Oct. 24
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Tuna noodle casserole, carrots, hot mandarin oranges & pineapple, milk
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Oelwein Museum and Historical Society meeting 6 p.m., lunch, business meeting and program. Visitors are welcome.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Oelwein senior mealsite will be closed today. Call 319-239-8019 to make Friday’s lunch reservation.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. at Pizza Ranch for lunch.
Friday, Oct. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Glazed ham, ranch potatoes, lima beans, fruit pie and milk
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Trick-or-Treat for the Animals, 9:30-11 a.m., Fontana Park, south of Hazleton. Carve pumpkins and fill them with treats for the animals. Pre-register at mycountyparks.com. Questions, contact Michael Maas, mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us 319-636-2617.
Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle, 1-3 p.m., Fontana Park, 1883 125th St., Hazleton, at north end of bison parking lot. Bring an 8-inch diameter or smaller mini pumpkin(s) (large pumpkins don’t fling far) to slingshot it/them into targets in Fontana Lake. All pumpkins must be retrieved from the lake by boat. Register at mycountyparks.com. Questions, contact Sondra Cabell scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Westgate Fire & Rescue fall breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon at the fire station. Free will donation for menu options for drive-thru, eat-in or carry-out breakfast. All your favorite breakfast items.
Monday, Oct 31
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Sliced turkey breast, cheddar cheese, hamburger bun, broccoli cheese soup, oreo brownie, milk, mustard
Hoot for the Lions, with co-sponsor Oelwein Fire Department, 5-7 p.m. at fire station parking lot. Trunk or treat with games, costume judging, for area kids age 10 and younger.
Fairbank Trick-or-Treat hours, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. Suzie Kennedy will present the program on “Creating Fall Decorations.” Hostesses are Carol Tousley, Tera Spersflage, Carol Piper and Beth Kerr.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Nov. 3
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Nov. 4
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Monday, Nov. 7
Friends of MercyOne board meets at noon in the main floor conference room.
Oelwein American Legion and Auxiliary monthly membership meetings, 6 p.m. at the legion hall.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Thursday, Nov. 10
LifeServe blood drive, 12:30-5 p.m. in the Oelwein Library meeting room. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Nov. 11
Oelwein Schools Veterans Day Program, 10 a.m., doors open, 9:45, Williams Center for the Arts. Speakers, veterans Jesse Paul and Jake Blitsch, 1st vice-commander, Oelwein American Legion.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Building Better Birders, Workshop, Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Part One, 10-11:30 a.m., learn to identify waterfowl and upland game birds; Part Two, 12:30-3:30, use scopes and binoculars to view waterfowl on the Wapsipinicon River backwaters. Create a recycled bird feeder with materials. Register at mycountyparks.com. Contact Sondra Cabell, 319-636-2617, scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Monday, Nov. 14
North Iowa Cedar League Honor Choir Festival, all day, location to be announced.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Nov. 17
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Nov. 18
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation 20th Annual Dinner, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Auction, 7 p.m., Grumpy’s Event Center, Readlyn.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.