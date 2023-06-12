Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Tuesday, June 13
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, June 14
Health & Wellness 365 with Missy Anders, 11 a.m. at the Oelwein Senior Dining Center, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, wheat bread w/margarine, warm applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein American Legion Flag Retirement Ceremony for Flag Day, 6 p.m. in the legion parking lot. Public encouraged to attend.
Thursday, June 15
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, June 16
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein senior meal site, VFW, starting in June, will be closed Fridays due to a volunteer shortage. To volunteer, contact Missy Anders, 319-231-1623, with NEI3A.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, June 17
Fayette County for Life, Oelwein high School Track, 3-10 p.m. Contact Mary Reeder 319-283-5347 or JoAnn Treptow at 563-637-2428 to purchase luminaria.
Monday, June 19
Oelwein senior mealsite is closed today.
Oelwein Sacred Heart Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Sacred Heart gym, 602 First Ave. S.W.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, June 20
Oelwein Sacred Heart Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Sacred Heart gym, 602 First Ave. S.W.
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, June 21
Oelwein Sacred Heart Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Sacred Heart gym, 602 First Ave. S.W.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, multi grain bread w/margarine, strawberry applesauce and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, June 22
Oelwein Sacred Heart Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Sacred Heart gym, 602 First Ave. S.W.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Early registration deadline, Oelwein Sesquicentennial 5K Fun Run/Walk, is $30 before and on June 23, with the fee including the race and a T-shirt. The fee is $35 after June 23 and a T-shirt is not guaranteed. The race is 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 from in front of OCAD, 10 block South Frederick Ave. Registration forms are at the Williams Wellness Center, 319-283-2312, with details and a waiver.
Friday, June 23
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein Sacred Heart Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Sacred Heart gym, 602 First Ave. S.W.
Oelwein senior meal site, VFW, starting in June, will be closed on Fridays due to a volunteer shortage. To volunteer, contact Missy Anders, 319-231-1623, with NEI3A in Independence.
Oelwein/Sacred Heart class of 1968 reunion weekend, meet & greet at City Park, 4-8 p.m. A BBQ has been added, courtesy of some classmates.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, June 24
Oelwein/Sacred Heart class of 1968 reunion weekend, 10 a.m. golf at Hickory Grove, lunch on your own, 3 p.m. tour of schools, 6:05 p.m. dinner at the American Legion Hall, 108 First St. SW. Contact Bruce Sperry, 319-240-4612 or bswaterloo@gmail.com.
Sunday, June 25
Oelwein/Sacred Heart class of 1968 reunion weekend, 10:30 a.m. farewell with Susan McMasters Hoven at Cornerstone Inn & Suites lobby.
Monday, June 26
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Polish sausage w/hot dog bun, cabbage w/sauerkraut, green beans, fresh seasonal fruit and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, June 27
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Wednesday, June 28
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Lemon pepper chicken, rice, diced beets, applesauce and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, June 29
Stanley Union Church, Keepers of the Kingdom VBS, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for ages 4-12. Songs, games, crafts, lunch, RSVP by June 20 to church Facebook page or text to 319-284-1099.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, June 30
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Stanley Union Church, Keepers of the Kingdom VBS, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for ages 4-12. Songs, games, crafts, lunch, RSVP by June 20 to church Facebook page or text to 319-284-1099.
Oelwein senior meal site, VFW, starting in June, will be closed on Fridays due to a volunteer shortage. To volunteer, contact Missy Anders, 319-231-1623, with NEI3A in Independence.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, Fayette Community Library. This will not be a free program. Must register with the library, 563-425-3344.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.