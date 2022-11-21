Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Thanksgiving Meal — Turkey breast, whipped potatoes w/gravy, bread dressing, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin crumble, fruit drink, margarine
Thursday, Nov. 24
Community Thanksgiving Dinner at noon at the Hazleton Legion Hall. Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy and beverages provided by The United Neighbors. Everyone is welcome, bring a side dish, salad or dessert to share if you choose. Free will offering for the meal and drawing for prizes. RSVP at 319-636-2119 before Nov. 17.
Friday, Nov. 25
Oelwein Senior Mealsite is closed for Thanksgiving weekend.
No Hootenanny this week — will resume next Friday, Dec. 2
Sunday, Nov. 27
Pancake breakfast and silent auction, 8 a.m. to noon at the Dance Pavilion, Fayette County Fairgrounds, West Union. Free will donation for the breakfast, dine-in or drive-thru. Everyone is invited.
Christmas with the Celts, 7 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts, Oelwein, $40 per seat, tickets available at the OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick, 319-283-1105, Wellness Center, 319-283-2312, Williams Center office, 319-283-6616 or online, www.williamscenterforthearts.com (PayPal option). Oelwein students, free admission, students from area schools, $5, and all students grades K-8 must be accompanied by an adult.
Monday, Nov. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Tuna noodle casserole, glazed carrots, pineapple crisp, fruit drink
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Salisbury beef, onion gravy whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, cookie, fruit drink
Thursday, Dec. 1
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 2
Oelwein Legion Auxiliary Lasagna Supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the legion hall during Olde Tyme Christmas. Homemade lasagna, garlic bread, salad, dessert, beverage for a free will donation. Proceeds to support Girls State participants for 2023.
Oelwein High School caroling — Concert Choir and Belle Voce, 6 p.m., downtown Oelwein for Olde Tyme Christmas.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas in Westgate, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., annual fundraiser for Westgate library. Soup and Sandwich luncheon, bake sale, book sale and crafts for children. Santa at noon at the library.
Sacred Heart Rosary Society annual Christmas Cookie Walk, 3-6 p.m. in the church social hall. Assorted cookies, homemade candy, quilt raffle, elevator handicap accessible.
Annual Oelwein Historical Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., live music, refreshments, bake sale, Friendship Tree and more. Come and have a look at Oelwein’s history, all decorated for Christmas!
Sunday, Dec. 4
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Sacred Heart Rosary Society annual Christmas Cookie Walk, 9:30 a.m. to noon in the church social hall. Assorted cookies, homemade candy, quilt raffle, elevator handicap accessible.
Annual Oelwein Historical Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., live music, refreshments, bake sale, Friendship Tree and more. Come and have a look at Oelwein’s history, all decorated for Christmas!
Friends of MercyOne will present the annual Love Lights lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Eighth Avenue entrance to the hospital. The public is invited.
Monday Dec. 5
Friends of MercyOne Board meeting, noon in the First Floor conference room at the hospital.
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL will meet at 5 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church. The 5:30 p.m. meal will precede the “Imagine Christmas” and Christmas caroling program and meeting.
Oelwein American Legion and Auxiliary meetings, 6 p.m. at the legion hall.
Oelwein Middle School Band Concert, 6 p.m. at OMS auditorium.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Oelwein MacDowell Club meets at 6 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church for the annual Christmas gathering for members and their guests. Julie Williams, Susan McFarlane, Cheryl Patera and Dorothy Gray are hostesses and reservations are required.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Dec. 8
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 9
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Christmas in Maynard, Community Hall. Soup lunch and cookie decorating, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Santa, 1 p.m., Cake auction, 2 p.m., Movie, 3 p.m.
Monday Dec. 12
Oelwein High School Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Thursday, Dec. 15
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 16
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Dec. 22
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 23
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Dec. 29
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 30
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 8-9
Dorian Music Festival, Luther College, all day. (OHS)