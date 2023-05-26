Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Tuesday, May 30
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Oelwein Area Historical Society and Museum meeting 6 p.m., beginning with potluck lunch, short business meeting, then the 7 p.m. program, Let’s Talk About Schools! Bring memories and/or curiosity. Everyone is welcome.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, May 31
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Goulash, green beans, tossed salad/dressing, warm chocolate cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, June 1
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, June 2
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, June 4
Polka Mass at 8:30 a.m. Immaculate Conception Church, Fairbank, with Mollie B & SqueezBox and Ted Lange. Brunch 9:30-noon I.C. Hall, and Mollie B at Riverside Park at noon. Coolers allowed at the park, free will donation, Boyd’s Food Truck on site.
Lima Church pancake supper, 4:30-7 p.m. at the church, for a free will donation. Proceeds will go to the church building account. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, June 5
Oelwein senior meal site, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef patty w/gravy, whipped potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, pudding and fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL will meet at the OCAD office, at 2 p.m. The program will be “Oelwein Sesquicentennial Celebration” by Deb Howard. Hostesses are Karen Bouska and Christina Holland.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, June 6
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton
Wednesday, June 7
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, frosted cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Fairbank Memorial Tree Planting, 5:30 p.m., Riverside/Gazebo Park.
Trees remembering the late Mayor Mike Harter and Police Chief Mike Everding, who each died on separate occasions in 2022. Trees from the city of Fairbank and the Fairbank Community Club.
Fairbank Music in the Park, 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series. The Nitpickers, featuring Fairbank’s own Amy Sue Boevers, 6 p.m., Riverside/Gazebo/Veterans Memorial Park. Jam band sound. Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary serving. Bring own coolers, lawn chairs.
Thursday, June 8
Bonus Book Club, 5:30 p.m., Heaven Winery, north of Fayette.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, June 9
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. starting in June, will be closed on Fridays due to a volunteer shortage. To volunteer, contact Missy Anders, 319-231-1623, with NEI3A in Independence.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.