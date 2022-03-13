Monday, March 14
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Baked chicken breast, honey mustard sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, wheat roll, baked cookie, chocolate milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Cynthia Lundry will entertain the Sorority Sisters, at her home at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15
West Central School town hall style meeting on the state of the school district, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, media center. It is occurring in place of any School Improvement Advisory Committee meeting, owing to no interest in joining SIAC having been expressed to the district.
Program on “Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Axe Murders of 1912” by author Dr. Ed Epperly, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, March 16
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato/onion, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, milk, ketchup. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Thursday, March 17
Oelwein VFW chili and soup supper, 4:30-6 p.m., free will donation, carry-out or dine-in; chili or chicken and rice soup, sandwiches, green ice cream and green punch. 120 North Frederick Ave.
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, 12:30-5 p.m., Community Plaza
Friday, March 18
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Potato crusted fish, confetti rice, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges, milk, tartar sauce. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development trivia night, Oelwein Community Plaza, social hour 6 p.m., trivia at 7 p.m. Teams can consist of up to eight players, with a registration free of $10 per player. Two drink tickets and table snacks will be provided. Trivia will come from 10 categories of 10 questions. Limited seating so pre-registration is required. Call the OCAD office at 319-283-1105 to pre-register your team.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Saturday, March 19
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars fundraiser dinner, noon to 4 p.m.at Oelwein American Legion. T & T Barbecue, pork loin, pulled chicken, potato salad, baked beans and a dinner roll, $15.Drive through only.
Sunday, March 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Monday, March 21
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Sausage, ranch beans, cabbage and sauerkraut, hot dog bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, March 22
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, March 23
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Caribbean spiced chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, chocolate milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Friday, March 25
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Cheese omelet, roasted diced potatoes, hot cinnamon applesauce, cinnamon roll, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Oelwein Middle School presents “The Alibis,” a series of 10-minutes plays wrapped in a whodunnit, 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend. Returning director is vocal music teacher Sarah Gruman.
Monday, March 28
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans, corn, hamburger bun, sliced peaches, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, March 29
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, March 30
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Baked chicken breast, Mediterranean sauce, orzo with spinach, fiesta vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Thursday, March 31
Pre-registration deadline for OCAD Easter Basket Hunt. Call 319-283-1105 during business hours to register, $3 per child, ages 1-11.
Friday, April 1
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 7 p.m., Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch.
Saturday, April 2
Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 7 p.m. at the junior-senior high. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch.
Sunday, April 3
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 3 p.m. at the junior-senior high. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch.
Monday, April 4
P.E.O., Chapter CL, will meet at Vibes Up (901 East Charles) at 7 p.m. Program will be “Health and Healing” by Theresa Brown.
Tuesday, April 5
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, April 7
Oelwein Area Historical Society & Museum (900 2nd Ave. S.E.) soup and pie supper, 4:30-6 p.m. eat in or carry out, freewill donation to help with operating expenses at museum. Chicken noodle or ham and bean soup with homemade pie.
Friday, April 8
Immaculate Conception Church, Fairbank, fish fry 4:30-7:40 p.m. at the Parish Center. Cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert will be served for dine in or carry out. Adults $15, kids 6-10 $7 and children five and under eat for free.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Tuesday, April 12
Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m,. at the Oelwein Public LIbrary.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Friday, April 15
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Sunday, April 17
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Tuesday, April 19
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Friday, April 22
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Tuesday, April 26
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Friday, April 29
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Tuesday, May 10
Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m., at the Oelwein Public LIbrary.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.