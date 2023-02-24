Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Soup Supper for Natalie Crandall trip to Spain, 4-7 p.m., Oelwein American Legion, 108 First St. SW. Free-will donation. Soup, salad, bread, dessert. Help Natalie Crandall travel to Barcelona, Spain, for America’s Team Barcelona Tournament July 10-18, where she will represent Iowa on America’s Women’s Volleyball team.
Hotel California (Canada), original “The Eagles” tribute band, performs in concert at the Williams Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the OCAD office, 283-1105; Williams Wellness desk, 283-2312; Williams Center, 283-6616; or online, www.Williamscenterforthearts.com
Monday, Feb. 27
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pork w/BBQ sauce on a hamburger bun, baked beans, whole kernel corn, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Book Talk on Mystery Novels, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Become a Dementia Friend by attending an information session at 10:30 a.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Presenter Amanda Stahley will conduct the one-hour session on supporting persons with dementia. Sessions are offered in part by Arlington Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, and Dementia Friendly Iowa. Sessions are free and open to the public.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, March 2
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 3
World Day of Prayer, 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Oelwein Church Women United invites all to attend, “I Have Heard About Your Faith” from Women of Taiwan, presented by First Baptist Women. Refreshments follow in Sacred Heart Church basement, with elevator access.
Become a Dementia Friend by attending an information session at 1 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Presenter Amanda Stahley will conduct the one-hour session on supporting persons with dementia. Sessions are offered in part by Arlington Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, and Dementia Friendly Iowa. Sessions are free and open to the public.
Fish Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 9, Oelwein. Pollock, coleslaw, hush puppies, rolls and desserts. Free will donation.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, March 4
Bruce Bearinger Band, 8-11 p.m., Fat Boy’s, Hazleton.
Monday, March 6
Friends of MercyOne meet at noon, in the hospital First Floor conference room. Board members unable to attend should contact Beth Fish at the hospital.
PEO Chapter CL, meets at 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, for officer installation and delegate selections, with Patricia Bennett and Linda Jensen hostesses.
Tuesday, March 7
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein High School Choirs Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts
Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at 6 p.m., in the Little Husky Learning Center. Program will be the Oelwein High School Vocal concert at 7.
Thursday, March 9
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Oelwein Middle School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.
Clayton County Storm Spotter Training, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Strawberry Point Fire Department, 108 York St., Strawberry Point. Free, no residency requirement. Those completing can report weather to the National Weather Service.
Friday, March 10
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Oelwein Middle School Play, “Hooray for Justice!” by Renee Clark, 7 p.m., OMS auditorium.
MercyOne Vendor Fair and Bake Sale, 2-6 p.m. at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Sunday, March 12
Masonic Pancake Brunch, 8-12:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Masonic Temple. Tickets are $8 at the door or $7 in advance; children 5 years and under eat free.
Tuesday, March 14
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, March 15
English Paper Piecing Workshop, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Thursday, March 16
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Day
Bruce Bearinger Band, 6 to 9 p.m., Fairbank American Legion, East Main Street in Fairbank.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, March 20
“Less is More: Decluttering for Good,” 7 p.m., Maynard Community Library. With Linnae Scheffel.
Tuesday, March 21
Become a Dementia Friend by attending an information session at 5:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Presenter Amanda Stahley will conduct the one-hour session on supporting persons with dementia. Sessions are offered in part by Arlington Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, and Dementia Friendly Iowa. Sessions are free and open to the public.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, March 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 24
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.