Friday, July 7
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians always welcome. Free will donation.
Sunday, July 9
Lima Church will host an ice cream social, 1-4 p.m. on the church grounds, rural Fayette. Ice cream, homemade pie and beverages will be served for a freewill donation; proceeds go for upkeep of the church building. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, July 10
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL potluck picnic at Mary Jellings’ home, at 5:30 p.m. Grilled hamburgers for $3 will be provided. Members are reminded of the sign-up list. The program will be “Birds and Poetry” by Elaine Vande Vorde.
Tuesday, July 11
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, July 12
Health & Wellness 365 class, by Missy Anders, 11 a.m. at the Oelwein Senior Center in the VFW Hall 120 N. Frederick Ave.
Oelwein Sesquicentennial kicks off with cemetery walk at Oakdale Cemetery, 5-7 p.m. 4th Street SW.
Thursday, July 13
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, July 14
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Oelwein and Sacred Heart classes of 1965 are gathering at 5 p.m., at the VFW 120 N. Frederick Ave. It’s also Oelwein’s Sesquicentennial July 13-16! Free pizza and refreshments! Invite your classmates. RSVP to: Mark Levin 563-920-2368; marklevin6789@gmail.com
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Monday, July 17
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, July 18
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, July 20
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, July 21
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Monday, July 24
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Tuesday, July 25
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, July 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, July 28
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.
Monday, July 31
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Fairbank Music in the Park, 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series. Fairbank’s own Emily Ann Bauer, 6 p.m., Riverside/Gazebo/Veterans Memorial Park. Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary serving. Bring your own coolers, lawn chairs.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton
Friday, Aug. 4
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in the south city parking lot near the log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, fellowship and dancing. Guest musicians are always welcome. Free will donation.