Tuesday, May 10

Blue Pride Assembly, 8:30 a.m., West Central, Maynard

Tuesday Tourists Club meeting, 1 p.m., Oelwein Public LIbrary, for installation of officers.

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.

West Central Senior Awards and Scholarships ceremony, 6 p.m., auditorium

West Central HS Fine Arts Awards Night, 6:30 p.m., Klinge Gym

Wapsie Valley elementary concert, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church.

Friends of MercyOne May Tea, 2 p.m., Friendship Café, on the hospital’s third floor. Officer installation, MilliVets program, scholarship awards.

Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, 10 a.m. commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will follow graduation practice.

Oelwein 6th-8th grade concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, May 13

Garage Sale at the Oelwein Historical Museum, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 900 Second Ave. S.E., between Dairy Queen and the Super 8. Very good variety of items and walking tacos lunch available. All proceeds benefit the Museum.

West Central High School commencement, 7 p.m., at the school.

Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Saturday, May 14

Garage Sale at the Oelwein Historical Museum, 8 a.m. to noon. Located at 900 Second Ave. S.E., between Dairy Queen and the Super 8. Very good variety of items and walking tacos lunch available. All proceeds benefit the Oelwein Area Historical Museum.

Fayette County Master Gardeners Yearly Plant Sale, 8-11 a.m., West Union Fairgrounds, www.facebook.com/Master-Gardeners-of-Fayette-County-351307431670982.

Sunday, May 15

Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.

Starmont High School commencement, 1 p.m., at the school.

Lima Church/Cemetery Association meeting, 6 p.m. at the church. Final plans for June 12 pancake breakfast will be made and Lima Leaf Day celebration discussed.

Monday, May 16

Oelwein School Board meeting , 7 p.m., central administration office.

Wapsie Valley School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., high school media center.

West Central School Board meeting 6 p.m., school media center.

Tuesday, May 17

Heritage Auto Tour Meetup, 9:30 a.m. at Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., destined for Cedar Rock State Park. A 1930 Ford Model A Tudor sedan named Anna Rea is visiting all 94 state parks. Details, www.annareamodela.com/northeast.

Wapsie Valley eighth-grade graduation and high school orientation, 5 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.

Oelwein kindergarten vocal concert, 6:30 p.m. Williams Performing Arts Center

Wapsie Valley Junior High Concert, 6:30 p.m., auditorium

West Central 5th-8th Grade Band and Choir Spring Concert, 7 p.m., Klinge Gym

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.

Wednesday, May 18

Oelwein High School Baccalaureate, 6 p.m., school gymnasium

Oelwein High School Senior Awards Night, 7 p.m. Williams Performing Arts Center

Thursday, May 19

Heritage Auto Tour Meetup, 9:30 a.m., West Union, at the Fayette County Historical Society, 100 N. Walnut St., destined for Echo Valley State Park, 9672 Echo Valley Road, West Union, 10 a.m. Celebrating a century of Iowa’s state parks with cruises. A 1930 Ford Model A Tudor sedan named Anna Rea is visiting all 94 state parks. Details, www.annareamodela.com/northeast.

Heritage Auto Tour Meetup, 1:30 p.m. in Fayette at Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, destined for Volga River State Recreation Area, 10225 Ivy Road, Fayette, 3 p.m. Details, www.annareamodela.com/northeast.

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church

Friday, May 20

Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.

Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Wapsie Valley grades 7-11 end-of-year awards assembly, junior-senior high gym. Grades 7-8, first hour; grades 9-11, third hour. Chromebook check-in after ceremony.

Saturday, May 21

Fayette Main Street Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fayette, www.facebook.com/crawfordcreationsandmorellc.

EAA Young Eagles Program, Oelwein Municipal Airport, airport phone, 319-283-5089.

Sunday, May 22

Oelwein High School Commencement 2 p.m, school gymnasium. Graduates need to arrive and check in at 1:30 p.m. and report to the senior hallway by 1:50 p.m.

Monday, May 23

Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.

Tuesday, May 24

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.

Thursday, May 26

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church

Friday, May 27

Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.

Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Cottonwood Canyon food truck.

Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Monday, May 30

Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.

