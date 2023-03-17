Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Monday, March 20
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Homestyle chicken rice casserole, lima beans, carrots, butterscotch brownie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
“Less is More: Decluttering for Good,” 7 p.m., Maynard Community Library. With Linnae Scheffel.
Tuesday, March 21
Become a Dementia Friend by attending an information session at 5:30 p.m, at the Oelwein Public Library. Presenter Amanda Stahley will conduct the one-hour session on supporting persons with dementia. Offered in part by Arlington Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, and Dementia Friendly Iowa. Free and open to the public.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Life Serve Blood Drive, 2-5 p.m., Fairbank American Legion Hall. Sponsor, Fairbank Community Club. For appointment text Life Serve at 999-777, call 800-287-4903, or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.
Wednesday, March 22
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger patty on a bun with sliced cheese, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, baked cookie, fruit drink, condiments. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, March 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish w/ tartar sauce, parslied pasta shells, green peas, Mandarin oranges, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. or until gone, Oelwein Columbus Club. Fish, French Fries, Baked Potato, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Roll, Lemonade, and Coffee. Adults $15, Kids 5-10 $10, Under 5 free. Carryouts available 319-283-1571.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Oelwein FFA Banquet, 7 p.m., Williams Center. For members and parents. Desserts and beverages to follow.
Saturday, March 25
United Way Bags Tournament, noon registration. Bags fly, 1 p.m. Oelwein American Legion. $20 per team, sign up teams by emailing oelweinareaunitedway@gmail.com. Walking taco bar $10.
Sunday, March 26
Oelwein Celebration, Inc. bingo. Doors open 1 p.m. Early bird, 2 p.m. Regular, 2:30 p.m., 1 West Charles St. lower level, below Veridian Credit Union and Exit Realty. Refreshments and elevator available.
The Lima Church and Cemetery Association will meet in the church, at 6 p.m. Planning activities for 2023 is on the agenda, beginning with the Soup Luncheon, Sunday, April 30. Need not be a member to attend.
The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will be having its spring breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Animal Shelter, 400 North Main Street Hazleton. Eggs, hashbrowns, pancakes, sausage and drinks are on the menu. Dine-in, carry out and delivery to your vehicle are available. The cost is a free will donation. Funds will go towards the medical needs of animals under our care.