Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.

Saturday, July 1

Oelwein Odd Rods annual car show, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Oelwein City Park, north side. Vehicle registration $10 each, trophies at 3 p.m. for each class. Public invited to vote for your favorite.

Emma Big Bear Winnebago/Ho-Chunk History Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marquette Community Center, 102 North St., Marquette. Historic presentations and exhibit hall are open to the public. Speakers’ presentations, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about Emma Big Bear’s life by tribal traditions, Elgin Historical Society Tribes of the Turkey River project, sub-agency American Indian schools, local Winnebago villages and chiefs, traditional arts and crafts demos by indigenous artists.

Tuesday, July 4

Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.

Wednesday, July 5

Fairbank Music in the Park, 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series. Denny and Bernie, 6 p.m., Riverside/Gazebo/Veterans Memorial Park. Boyd’s Food Truck serving. Bring own coolers, lawn chairs.

Thursday, July 6

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton

Friday, July 7

Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Sunday, July 9

Lima Church will host an ice cream social, 1-4 p.m. on the church grounds, rural Fayette. Ice cream, homemade pie and beverages will be served for a freewill donation; proceeds go for upkeep of the church building. Everyone is welcome.

Tuesday, July 11

Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.

Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Wednesday, July 12

Oelwein Sesquicentennial kicks off with cemetery walk at Oakdale Cemetery, 5-7 p.m. 4th Street SW.

Thursday, July 13

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Friday, July 14

Oelwein and Sacred Heart classes of 1965 are gathering at 5 p.m., at the VFW 120 N. Frederick Ave. It’s also Oelwein’s Sesquicentennial July 13-16! Free pizza and refreshments! Invite your classmates. RSVP to: Mark Levin 563-920-2368; marklevin6789@gmail.com

Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Tuesday, July 18

Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Thursday, July 20

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Friday, July 21

Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

Tuesday, July 25

Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Thursday, July 27

Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.

Friday, July 28

Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.

