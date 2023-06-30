Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Saturday, July 1
Oelwein Odd Rods annual car show, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Oelwein City Park, north side. Vehicle registration $10 each, trophies at 3 p.m. for each class. Public invited to vote for your favorite.
Emma Big Bear Winnebago/Ho-Chunk History Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marquette Community Center, 102 North St., Marquette. Historic presentations and exhibit hall are open to the public. Speakers’ presentations, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about Emma Big Bear’s life by tribal traditions, Elgin Historical Society Tribes of the Turkey River project, sub-agency American Indian schools, local Winnebago villages and chiefs, traditional arts and crafts demos by indigenous artists.
Tuesday, July 4
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Wednesday, July 5
Fairbank Music in the Park, 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series. Denny and Bernie, 6 p.m., Riverside/Gazebo/Veterans Memorial Park. Boyd’s Food Truck serving. Bring own coolers, lawn chairs.
Thursday, July 6
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Tornado Siren Testing 7 p.m. in Hazleton
Friday, July 7
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, July 9
Lima Church will host an ice cream social, 1-4 p.m. on the church grounds, rural Fayette. Ice cream, homemade pie and beverages will be served for a freewill donation; proceeds go for upkeep of the church building. Everyone is welcome.
Tuesday, July 11
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area older adults.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, July 12
Oelwein Sesquicentennial kicks off with cemetery walk at Oakdale Cemetery, 5-7 p.m. 4th Street SW.
Thursday, July 13
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, July 14
Oelwein and Sacred Heart classes of 1965 are gathering at 5 p.m., at the VFW 120 N. Frederick Ave. It’s also Oelwein’s Sesquicentennial July 13-16! Free pizza and refreshments! Invite your classmates. RSVP to: Mark Levin 563-920-2368; marklevin6789@gmail.com
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, July 18
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, July 20
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, July 21
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, July 25
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, July 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, July 28
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.