Saturday, Nov. 19
OCSD Athletic Booster Club hosts Pianopalooza Dueling Pianos, at the Oelwein National Guard Armory, 200 10th St. S.E. Doors open 6 p.m. with entertainment 7-9:30 p.m., for ages 21 and older. For advance tickets, contact Deena Smock, 563-920-3430 or Erin Ryan, 319-283-0344. To sponsor a table, contact Travis Bushaw, 319-283-4663.
Dutch Ovens 101, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fontana Nature Center Classroom, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. A Dutch oven is a simple way to cook outdoors. This program will provide time to make a main dish and dessert; bring an appetite. Preregister at mycountyparks.com. Questions, contact Michael Maas, 319-636-2617, mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Spooky paint party for grades 1 and 2, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Williams Wellness Center. Craft, paint and a snack, for registration fee of $10; register at 319-283-2312 or email: wellness@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
A Community Thanksgiving meal will be held from 12-4 p.m. in the Oelwein High School cafeteria, in conjunction with The Plentiful Pantry. All meals are free. Sponsors include Fidelity Bank and Trust, Century 21 Signature Real Estate and Pizza Ranch.
Chili dinner and family fun fundraiser 4:30-8:30 p.m., at Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale, for Oelwein fire victim Thomas Anderson. $5 entry fee at the door, activities for all ages, face painting, bake sale, games and prizes, shoot pool, music and more, including chili for supper. Proceeds to Thomas Anderson benefit account at Veridian CU.
Monday, Nov. 21
National Honor Society community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oelwein High School, 315 8th Ave S.E. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 319-283-2731 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code OelweinHS
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Hamburger patty, brown gravy, garlic and red pepper pasta, green beans, cookie, fruit drink
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Friends of MercyOne Oelwein will host a bake sale, from 7:30 a.m. until items are gone. The bake sale will be held in the corridor inside the south hospital entrance.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Thanksgiving Meal — Turkey breast, whipped potatoes w/gravy, bread dressing, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin crumble, fruit drink, margarine
Thursday, Nov. 24
Community Thanksgiving Dinner at noon at the Hazleton Legion Hall. Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy and beverages provided by The United Neighbors. Everyone is welcome, bring a side dish, salad or dessert to share if you choose. Free will offering for the meal and drawing for prizes. RSVP at 319-636-2119 before Nov. 17.
Friday, Nov. 25
Oelwein Senior Mealsite is closed for Thanksgiving weekend.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Pancake breakfast and silent auction, 8 a.m. to noon at the Dance Pavilion, Fayette County Fairgrounds, West Union. Free will donation for the breakfast, dine-in or drive-thru. Everyone is invited.
Christmas with the Celts, 7 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts, Oelwein, $40 per seat, tickets available at the OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick, 319-283-1105, Wellness Center, 319-283-2312, Williams Center office, 319-283-6616 or online, www.williamscenterforthearts.com (PayPal option). Oelwein students, free admission, students from area schools, $5, and all students grades K-8 must be accompanied by an adult.
Monday, Nov. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Tuna noodle casserole, glazed carrots, pineapple crisp, fruit drink
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, serving at noon at the VFW, 120 N. Frederick. Call 319-239-8019 to reserve a meal on the morning of the previous serving day. Salisbury beef, onion gravy whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, cookie, fruit drink
Thursday, Dec. 1
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 2
Oelwein Legion Auxiliary Lasagna Supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the legion hall during Olde Tyme Christmas. Homemade lasagna, garlic bread, salad, dessert, beverage for a free will donation. Proceeds to support Girls State participants for 2023.
Oelwein High School caroling — Concert Choir and Belle Voce, 6 p.m., downtown Oelwein for Olde Tyme Christmas.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas in Westgate, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., annual fundraiser for Westgate library. Soup and Sandwich luncheon, bake sale, book sale and crafts for children. Santa at noon at the library.
Sacred Heart Rosary Society annual Christmas Cookie Walk, 3-6 p.m. in the church social hall. Assorted cookies, homemade candy, quilt raffle, elevator handicap accessible.
Annual Oelwein Historical Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., live music, refreshments, bake sale, Friendship Tree and more. Come and have a look at Oelwein’s history, all decorated for Christmas!
Sunday, Dec. 4
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Sacred Heart Rosary Society annual Christmas Cookie Walk, 9:30 a.m. to noon in the church social hall. Assorted cookies, homemade candy, quilt raffle, elevator handicap accessible.
Annual Oelwein Historical Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., live music, refreshments, bake sale, Friendship Tree and more. Come and have a look at Oelwein’s history, all decorated for Christmas!
Friends of MercyOne will present the annual Love Lights lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Eighth Avenue entrance to the hospital. The public is invited.
Monday Dec. 5
Friends of MercyOne Board meeting, noon in the First Floor conference room at the hospital.
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL will meet at 5 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church. The 5:30 p.m. meal will precede the “Imagine Christmas” and Christmas caroling program and meeting.
Oelwein American Legion and Auxiliary meetings, 6 p.m. at the legion hall.
Oelwein Middle School Band Concert, 6 p.m. at OMS auditorium.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Oelwein MacDowell Club meets at 6 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church for the annual Christmas gathering for members and their guests. Julie Williams, Susan McFarlane, Cheryl Patera and Dorothy Gray are hostesses and reservations are required.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Dec. 8
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 9
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday Dec. 12
Oelwein High School Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135