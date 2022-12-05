Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA) meets at 10 a.m., at the library. Connie Adams, online and Alternative School principal will be the speaker. Members are to bring a dozen cookies for the cookie exchange and a gift for the white elephant gift exchange.
Oelwein MacDowell Club meets at 6 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church for the annual Christmas gathering for members and their guests. Julie Williams, Susan McFarlane, Cheryl Patera and Dorothy Gray are hostesses and reservations are required to Dorothy Gray by Nov. 30.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. White bean turkey chili, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 9
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pork loin, brown gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Christmas in Maynard, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Maynard Community Hall, Community Club fundraiser. Soup Lunch cooked by members, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free-will donation. Santa, 1 p.m. Cake auction to support local Girl Scouts, 2 p.m. Kids Movie, 3 p.m. Bring a blanket. Popcorn and water available.
Monday Dec. 12
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger steak, gravy with onions & peppers, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, blondie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Oelwein High School Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein Middle School Vocal Music Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chili, baked potato, carrots, cookie, fruit drink, margarine and sour cream. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 16
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chicken patty w/mushroom and tomato gravy, confetti rice, green peas, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Monday, Dec. 19
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chicken Parmesan, parslied rotini, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish, red potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink, tartar sauce. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 23
The Mealsite will be closed for the Christmas holiday Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Zion Lutheran Church will host a Community Potluck from noon – 2 p.m. Please bring a dish to share. If you cannot bring a dish, please join us for a great time of food and fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, Dec. 26
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger patty, brown gravy, garlic and red pepper pasta, green beans, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 30
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef meatloaf, brown gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, whole kernel corn, banana, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.