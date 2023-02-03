Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Monday, Feb. 6
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Salisbury beef, mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, gelatin, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Friends of MercyOne meet at noon, in the hospital First Floor conference room. Board members unable to attend should contact Beth Fish at the hospital.
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL, meets at 1 p.m. at Cindy Schrader’s home. Program will be “Holy Land Trip 2020” by Cindy Schrader and President’s Letter. Hostesses will be Sue Johnson and Cindy Schrader.
Oelwein American Legion and Auxiliary meet at 6 p.m. in the legion hall.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein MacDowell Club meets at the Oelwein Public Library at 6:30 p.m., program is on the book “Life of a Country Vet” by author Shelly Reid, DVM. Hostesses are Susan Macken, Linda Murphy and Missy Rau.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Shepherd’s pie, stewed tomatoes, hog cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Pages and Play Kids Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library. “Don’t Lick This Book!”
Thursday, Feb. 9
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Theme Thursdays for Kids, Legos. 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Bonus Book Club, 5:30 p.m., at Heaven’s Boutique Winery. Book is “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” by Jon Meacham (Goodreads Choice Award nominee Best History and Biography 2022).
Friday, Feb. 10
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. California vegetable soup, saltine crackers, cottage cheese, beet salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Chocolate Fest, 4:30-7 p.m., Oelwein Public Library Friends fundraiser. “Chocolate and More” will feature beer tasting from Ampersand Brew Co., wine from Buds ‘n Blossoms, music by OHS vocal soloists and chocolate. Box of chocolate goodies, now $10.
Beau Timmerman, 7 p.m. at Generations Lounge, 29 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Oelwein Celebration Inc. presents Rugged Pro Wrestling, Sacred Heart gym, 601 First Ave. SW, doors open 5:30 p.m., bell time: 6:30. Tickets (VIP, floor or bleachers) are available at O-Town Discounts, contact a Committee member, or at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/ia--oelwein/events/
Saturday six-string with Darrell Jacque, 3 p.m, LeRoy’s, 320 Main St., Aurora.
“Gypsy” (Heather Cunard), 7 p.m., LeRoy’s, 320 Main St., Aurora. Original songs and covering hits from the 1970s-1990s, such as Stevie Nicks, Linda Rondstadt, Janis Joplin and Jewel.
The McBrides Acoustic, 8 p.m., Bank Bar and Grill, 140 Main St., Westgate
Monday, Feb. 13
Oelwein Writers League, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Homestyle chicken rice casserole, lima beans, carrots, butterscotch brownie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger patty and bun w/ sliced cheese, condiments, oven roasted potatoes baked beans, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Pages and Play Kids Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library. “Families.”
Thursday, Feb. 16
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Feb. 16
Theme Thursdays for Kids, Code. 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Friday, Feb. 17
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish w/tartar sauce, parslied pasta shells, green peas, Mandarin oranges, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Hearts for Aurora, dinner and dance. 4 p.m., Fairbank American Legion. Help raise money for Stead Family Children’s Hospital in honor of Aurora, hosted by her parents, Alexis and Ryan Rausch. Dinner, 5 p.m., by Costa’s Bar and Grill. Music by Aaron Smith. Silent auction. To purchase, contact Alexis, 712-301-5067, Ryan 563-920-9798 or email lexylouhoo1020@gmail.com. “Aurora had open heart surgery in July of 2022. Now that she’s doing so well, we’d like to raise money for other children/families.” Facebook event, https://fb.me/e/2FFJRYqKj
Monday, Feb. 20
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Goulash, whole kernel corn, broccoli, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein School Board meeting, typically 7 p.m. in Central Office.
Ancestry Library Class, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Pages and Play Kids Club, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library. “What Sounds Do You Love?”
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Ash Wednesday — Vegetable lasagna, seasoned green beans, glazed baby carrots, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch.
Theme Thursdays for Kids, Pokemon Perler Beads, 4 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Cheese omelet, hash brown casserole, hot cinnamon applesauce, biscuit/margarine, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Aaron Smith, live music, 7 p.m., at Generations Lounge, 29 S. Frederick Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Hotel California (Canada), original “The Eagles” tribute band, performs in concert at the Williams Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the OCAD office, 283-1105; Williams Wellness desk, 283-2312; Williams Center, 283-6616; or online, www.Williamscenterforthearts.com
Monday, Feb. 27
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pork w/BBQ sauce on a hamburger bun, baked beans, whole kernel corn, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Book Talk on Mystery Novels, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, March 2
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 3
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, March 4
Bruce Bearinger Band, 8-11 p.m., Fat Boy’s, Hazleton.
Monday, March 6
Friends of MercyOne meet at noon, in the hospital First Floor conference room. Board members unable to attend should contact Beth Fish at the hospital.
Tuesday, March 7
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein High School Choirs Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts
Thursday, March 9
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Oelwein Middle School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.
Friday, March 10
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Oelwein Middle School Play, 7 p.m., OMS auditorium.