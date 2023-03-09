Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Saturday, March 11
Venison Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Fairbank American Legion. Raffles, games. A fundraiser of the Fairbank Gun Club, proceeds go toward scholarships, youth hunter safety courses, donations to various clubs, local schools, a summer fishing derby, conservation projects and upkeep. Sides include mashed potatoes, green bean casserole mac and cheese, rolls. Beverages.
Oelwein Celebration Inc. - Rugged Pro Wrestling, featuring micro wrestling superstars, inflatables and live music, at the West Union Event Center, 10201 Harding Road in West Union. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with wrestling at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Sunday, March 12
Masonic Pancake Brunch, 8-12:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Masonic Temple. Tickets are $8 at the door or $7 in advance; children 5 years and under eat free.
Oelwein Celebration, Inc., is hosting bingo in the lower level of 1 West Charles St. (below Veridian Credit Union and Exit Realty). Doors open at 1 p.m. and early bird begins at 2, with regular games at 2:30. Refreshments and elevator available.
Monday, March 13
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pizza casserole, green beans, warm lemon cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, March 14
Iowa College Access Network (ICAN), 6 p.m., Oelwein High School Library. Free presentation on career and college planning for sophomores, juniors, parents. Questions? Contact OHS guidance, 319-283-2731.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, March 15
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Sloppy Joe on wheat bun, parslied potatoes, beet salad, hot cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
English Paper Piecing Workshop, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Thursday, March 16
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 17
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef cabbage casserole, Harvard beets, whole kernel corn, lime fruited gelatin, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Bruce Bearinger Band, 6 to 9 p.m., Fairbank American Legion, East Main Street in Fairbank.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, March 18
Pat Shannon Memorial Euchre Tournament, 11 a.m. , Fairbank Fire Station, $10 per person. Free-will offering for snacks, beverages, Irish stew. Raffle. Profits to assist locals who are suffering or in need.
Sunday, March 19
Oelwein Celebration, Inc., is hosting bingo in the lower level of 1 West Charles St. (below Veridian Credit Union and Exit Realty). Doors open at 1 p.m. and early bird begins at 2, with regular games at 2:30. Refreshments and elevator available.
Monday, March 20
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Homestyle chicken rice casserole, lima beans, carrots, butterscotch brownie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
“Less is More: Decluttering for Good,” 7 p.m., Maynard Community Library. With Linnae Scheffel.
Tuesday, March 21
Become a Dementia Friend by attending an information session at 5:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Presenter Amanda Stahley will conduct the one-hour session on supporting persons with dementia. Offered in part by Arlington Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, and Dementia Friendly Iowa. Free and open to the public.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Life Serve Blood Drive, 2-5 p.m., Fairbank American Legion Hall. Sponsor, Fairbank Community Club. For appointment text Life Serve at 999-777, call 800-287-4903, or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.
Wednesday, March 22
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger patty on a bun with sliced cheese, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, baked cookie, fruit drink, condiments. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, March 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish w/ tartar sauce, parslied pasta shells, green peas, Mandarin oranges, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, March 25
United Way Bags Tournament, at Oelwein American Legion, noon registration and bags fly 1 p.m. $20 per team, sign up teams by emailing oelweinareaunitedway@gmail.com. Walking taco bar $10.
Sunday, March 26
Oelwein Celebration, Inc., is hosting bingo in the lower level of 1 West Charles St. (below Veridian Credit Union and Exit Realty). Doors open at 1 p.m. and early bird begins at 2, with regular games at 2:30. Refreshments and elevator available.
The Lima Church and Cemetery Association will meet in the church, at 6 p.m. Planning activities for 2023 is on the agenda, beginning with the Soup Luncheon, Sunday, April 30. Need not be a member to attend.
Monday, March 27
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Polish sausage w/hot dog bun, ranch beans, cabbage and sauerkraut, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, March 28
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, March 29
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Breaded chicken patty w/cordon bleu sauce, tater gems, carrots, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, March 30
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch.
Oelwein First Grade Concert, 5:30 p.m. Third Grade Concert, 6:45 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.
Friday, March 31
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Cheese omelet, hash brown casserole, hot cinnamon applesauce, biscuit /margarine, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Fish Fry at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Fairbank, 4:30-7 p.m., cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert; $15 adults,$7 10-6 yrs., free for 5 and younger. Dine-in and take-out.
Monday, April 3
Oelwein Middle School Band Concert, 6 p.m., OMS Auditorium.
Tuesday, April 4
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, April 6
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.