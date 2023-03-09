Today

Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.