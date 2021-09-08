Thursday, Sept. 9
NICC Fall Fest at Calmar campus, 5-8 p.m., family event with meal for free will donation, inflatables and games for kids, live music, 25-cent tickets for events.
Mitchell Boevers and Jason Kayser “Music in the Park,” 6-8 p.m., Gazebo Park, Fairbank. Community Club sponsors, freewill donation, B.Y.O. chairs and coolers.
Friday, Sept. 10
Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. Fridays into October, Log Cabin Park, First Ave and First St SW, Oelwein.
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. – Homemade meatloaf, tomato gravy, baked potato, brussels sprouts & corn, Mandarin oranges, milk, margarine, sour cream. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Patsy and Plum Street Jam, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Sept. 12
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. NE, 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone; 10 a.m. service; 11:15 a.m. congregation hosting a community potluck, everyone is welcome.
Fairbank Community Club waffles/sausage breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Fairbank American Legion, freewill donation, carryouts available, waffles, toppings, sausage, beverages. Proceeds benefit Fairbank community.
Monday, Sept. 13
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. BBQ chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Mondays, Log Cabin Park, First Ave and First St SW, Oelwein.
Mobile Food Pantry, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Crossfire Church in West Union, drive-through only.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Grilled pork w/gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, gelatin, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., West Bentley Park, Fairbank. (Wednesdays into October.)
Thursday, Sept. 16
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring seating.
Friday, Sept. 17
Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. Fridays into October, First Ave. SW, Oelwein (city lot by cabin).
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, wheat bread (2), lettuce & tomato, beet salad, chocolate chip cookie, chocolate milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic car/favorite vehicle free show, music, 50/50 drawing
Bruce Bearinger Band, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Sept. 18
EWALU Fall Festival and Quilt Auction, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 37776 Alpha Ave., Strawberry Point.
Shades of Bublé concert, 7 p.m. Williams Center for the Arts, tickets $35, available at OCAD office, 283-1105; Williams Wellness Center, 283-2132; online — www.williamscenterforthearts.com.
Oran Day Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oran Event Center.
Oran Day, themed “bands, bags and barbecue,” 11 a.m. to midnight at Oran Tap and Cafe. B.Y.O. Bags tourney, 1 p.m. MUSIC: DJ with a Beat, 12:30 p.m., Shawn Ster 4 p.m., The Chocolate Crackers, 8 p.m. Ribs 5 p.m. to midnight. Camping? Call ahead, 319-638-6726.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Oelwein KC’s omelet breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Columbus Club, 2102 S. Frederick. Made-to-order omelets, hash browns, cinnamon rolls, beverages; dine-in or carry-out (283-1571).
Brandon annual cowboy breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, 802 Main Street, $9 adult, $5 kids ages 4-10, younger ones served free breakfast.
Monday, Sept. 20
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh banana, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Westgate library, 4 p.m. author Linda McCann talks about the Prohibition era.
Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Mondays, Log Cabin Park, First Ave and First St SW, Oelwein.
Oelwein PEO Chapter CL will meet at 6 p.m., for the BIL dinner at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Maynard. Tom and Mary Fick will talk about their travels in Italy. Make reservations with Diane King as soon as possible.
Maynard library, 7 p.m. author Linda McCann, guest speaker.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Sloppy Joe on a bun, roasted sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., West Bentley Park, Fairbank. (Wednesdays into October.)
Friday, Sept. 24
Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. Fridays into October, Log Cabin Park, First Ave and First St SW, Oelwein.
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Lasagna casserole, carrots, cauliflower, blondie bar, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Sept. 25
Oelwein Area United Way Cornhole Tournament, Plaza Park, 2 p.m. registration, bags fly 3 p.m., 2-person teams, $40 per team, email: oelweinareaunitedway@gmail.com to register.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 27
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Polish sausage, sauerkraut, green peas, hot dog bun, Mandarin oranges, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Mondays, Log Cabin Park, First Ave and First St SW, Oelwein.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Glazed ham, cheesy whipped potatoes, Lima beans, wheat bread, diced peaches, chocolate milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., West Bentley Park, Fairbank. (Wednesdays into October.)
Friday, Oct. 1
Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. Fridays into October, Log Cabin Park, First Ave and First St SW, Oelwein.
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, pineapple w/cottage cheese, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Must have tags purchased for Fairbank citywide cleanup, by 5 p.m., at Fairbank City Hall. Have items curbside by 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 (Sunday night).
Saturday, Oct. 2
Fall Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Immaculate Conception, Fairbank. Crafts, other vendors, soup lunch, pie auction, raffle. To vend, contact Alexis Rausch, lexylouhoo1020@gmail.com. Proceeds from vendor fees, lunch, pie auction and raffle prizes will go to the Little Island Child Care Center new addition in Fairbank.
Fairbank citywide garage sales
Sunday, Oct. 3
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Oct. 4
Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Mondays, Log Cabin Park, First Ave and First St SW, Oelwein.
Fairbank fall citywide cleanup, 7 a.m., Black Hawk Waste Disposal. Tag purchase was due by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 from Fairbank City Hall.
