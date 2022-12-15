Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Friday, Dec. 16
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chicken patty w/mushroom and tomato gravy, confetti rice, green peas, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
NIDA dancers will perform HollyCital, at 6 p.m. in the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. General admission is $1, all proceeds go to the WCPA. The public is invited.
Oelwein Middle School Play, 6 p.m., Oelwein Middle School Auditorium, 300 12th Ave. SE.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Free showing of “Polar Express,” 11 a.m., The Grand Theatre of Oelwein. Sponsored by a list of OCAD members.
Santa and The Grinch at Dollar Fresh, 10-2, candy for kids.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Free showing of “Polar Express,” 11 a.m., The Grand Theatre of Oelwein. Sponsored by a list of OCAD members.
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Oelwein Celebration Committee, will host a Christmas sing-a-long and recital 2-4 pm. at First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave NE, Oelwein. Free will donation to support the Oelwein Celebration.
Monday, Dec. 19
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chicken Parmesan, parslied rotini, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish, red potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink, tartar sauce. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 23
The Mealsite will be closed for the Christmas holiday Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Zion Lutheran Church will host a Community Potluck from noon – 2 p.m. Please bring a dish to share. If you cannot bring a dish, please join us for a great time of food and fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, Dec. 26
No Oelwein Daily Register will be published today and the newspaper office will be closed.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger patty, brown gravy, garlic and red pepper pasta, green beans, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. at Oelwein Pizza Ranch for lunch.
Friday, Dec. 30
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef meatloaf, brown gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, whole kernel corn, banana, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, Jan. 2
No Oelwein Daily Register will be published today and the newspaper office will be closed.
Chapter CL PEO will meet at 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. Program is “Music for the Soul” with hostesses Nancy Thomas and Diane King.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Jan. 4
West Central Pep Band Alumni Night (Basketball vs. Oelwein) JH Band/HS Band, 5:45 p.m., Klinge Gym
Thursday, Jan. 5
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 6
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 8-9
Dorian Music Festival, Luther College, all day. (OHS)
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 12
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 13
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 19
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 20
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 22-23
Meistersinger Honor Choir, Wartburg College, all day. (OHS)
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 26
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch in Oelwein.
Friday, Jan. 27
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Monday, Feb. 6
Friends of MercyOne meet at noon in the hospital First Floor conference room. Board members unable to attend should contact Beth Fish at the hospital.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Hotel California (Canada), original “The Eagles” tribute band, performs in concert at the Williams Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the OCAD office, 283-1105; Williams Wellness desk, 283-2312; Williams Center, 283-6616; or online, www.Williamcenterforthearts.com
Tuesday, March 7
Oelwein High School Choirs Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts
Tuesday, May 9
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts