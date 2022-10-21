Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Monday, Oct. 24
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Tuna noodle casserole, carrots, hot mandarin oranges & pineapple, milk
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Oelwein Museum and Historical Society meeting 6 p.m., lunch, business meeting and program. Visitors are welcome.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Oelwein senior mealsite will be closed today. Call 319-239-8019 to make Friday’s lunch reservation.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. at Pizza Ranch for lunch.
Friday, Oct. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Glazed ham, ranch potatoes, lima beans, fruit pie and milk
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Trick-or-Treat for the Animals, 9:30-11 a.m., Fontana Park, south of Hazleton. Carve pumpkins and fill them with treats for the animals. Pre-register at mycountyparks.com. Questions, contact Michael Maas, mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us 319-636-2617.
Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle, 1-3 p.m., Fontana Park, 1883 125th St., Hazleton, at north end of bison parking lot. Bring an 8-inch diameter or smaller mini pumpkin(s) (large pumpkins don’t fling far) to slingshot it/them into targets in Fontana Lake. All pumpkins must be retrieved from the lake by boat. Register at mycountyparks.com. Questions, contact Sondra Cabell scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Westgate Fire & Rescue fall breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon at the fire station. Free will donation for menu options for drive-thru, eat-in or carry-out breakfast. All your favorite breakfast items.
Monday, Oct 31
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Sliced turkey breast, cheddar cheese, hamburger bun, broccoli cheese soup, oreo brownie, milk, mustard
Hoot for the Lions, with co-sponsor Oelwein Fire Department, 5-7 p.m. at fire station parking lot. Trunk or treat with games, costume judging, for area kids age 10 and younger.
Fairbank Trick-or-Treat hours, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. Suzie Kennedy will present the program on “Creating Fall Decorations.” Hostesses are Carol Tousley, Tera Spersflage, Carol Piper and Beth Kerr.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Nov. 3
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Nov. 4
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Monday, Nov. 7
Friends of MercyOne board meets at noon in the main floor conference room.
Oelwein American Legion and Auxiliary monthly membership meetings, 6 p.m. at the legion hall.
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL will conduct its meeting at 5 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. Members should note the starting time.
The Oelwein Public Library and P.E.O. Chapter CL, will welcome Cedar Falls author Jocelyn Green at 6 p.m. Jocelyn’s topic, “Historical Fiction: Bringing the Story in Hi(story) to Life,” is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135