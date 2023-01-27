Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Monday, Jan, 30
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 7:11 pm
Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pizza casserole, green beans, warm lemon cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Make your own table runner, 1 p.m., Farmer’s Daughters Quilts, 10 block E. Charles. Participants will purchase the supplies. Follows Jan. 24 demo at Oelwein Public Library.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Elgin/Clermont/Wadena communities blood drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Elgin Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave. Schedule a blood donor appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 1.800.287.4903.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Feb. 3
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Remembering the Winter Dance Musical, 7 p.m., West Union Event Center, Admission $15, 50’s era dress up. Tribute to Buddy Holly, Riviera’s Band & Fabulous 50’s
Monday, Feb. 6
Friends of MercyOne meet at noon, in the hospital First Floor conference room. Board members unable to attend should contact Beth Fish at the hospital.
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL, meets at 1 p.m. at Cindy Schrader’s home. Program will be “Holy Land Trip 2020” by Cindy Schrader and President’s Letter. Hostesses will be Sue Johnson and Cindy Schrader.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein MacDowell Club meets at the Oelwein Public Library at 6:30 p.m., program is on the book “Life of a Country Vet” by author Shelly Reid, DVM. Hostesses are Susan Macken, Linda Murphy and Missy Rau.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Feb. 10
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Chocolate Fest, 4:30-7 p.m., Oelwein Public Library Friends fundraiser.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Feb. 16
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Feb. 17
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
