Friday, Sept. 16
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Dijon chicken salad, shredded lettuce w/tomato, beet salad, hamburger bun, cookie, chocolate milk
Dollars For Scholars Tailgate Meal, serving starts at 5 p.m. in the Bus Barn area for the Oelwein Homecoming football game. Pulled pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, dessert, and drink for $7. Hot dog meal available for children Dine in or carry out. Proceeds going to scholarship aid for OCHS graduating seniors.
Friday Night Parkin’ in downtown Oelwein, 6-10 p.m. Classic/favorite vehicles invited for a free show and shine, everyone’s welcome to take a stroll down memory lane. Oelwein Odd Rods sponsored event.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Tacos Lily. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny will not be held. Will resume next Friday, Sept. 23.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Oran School Craft and Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 24878 Pleasant St., Oran.
Ewalu Quilt Auction and Fall Festival, 9 a.m. Auction is 1 p.m., Strawberry Point, 563-933-4700.
A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa District 23 Motorcycle Rodeo, 1 p.m., Heritage Farm Park, 26411 Harding Road, Clermont. Gates open at 11. Chucksters BBQ truck on site. Steve Hill DJ and Karaoke, 7 p.m. to midnight. Axe throwing available.
Monday, Sept. 19
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Chicken Alfredo, green peas, sliced carrots, baked cookie, milk
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
P.E.O. catered BIL dinner 6 p.m., at the Maynard Public Library, hosted by Group #2. Mallory Hanson will give the program “Explore Fayette County.”
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Oelwein Public Library Board meeting, 5:15 p.m., library.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Taco beef, lettuce and tomato, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh orange, milk, taco sauce
Thursday, Sept. 22
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Clayton County Conservation Prairie Seed Harvest, walk-up volunteer event. 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays: Sept. 22 at Osborne Park Pond Shelter. Bring water, wear long sleeves, pants. Gloves and seed containers available. Under age 16? Bring an adult. Contact, 563-245-1516.
Friday, Sept. 23
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Meatloaf w/tomato gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, Mandarin oranges, milk, margarine (2), sour cream
Guttenberg 31st GermanFest, Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen, 6-10 p.m., 600 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, 563-252-2323, https://www.guttenbergiowa.net/germanfest.html.
Fayette County biographer talk, “Susan Angeline Collins: With a Hallelujah Heart,” 1 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Rural Fayette native and author Janis Van Buren will discuss her debut biography, about a missionary to central African nations who grew up near where Van Buren did, but in 1865.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Guttenberg 31st GermanFest continues. 600 Block S. River Park Drive, Gutenberg. Contact Welcome Center, 563-252-2323. 5k, 8:30 a.m. GermanFest music lineup: Guttenberg German Band, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Carpe Diem, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Big Cat Eddie, 3-5 p.m. Love Handles 5-7 p.m. Shirts and Skins, 7-11 p.m.
GermanFest Events: Star power dance team, lock and dam tours, kids’ activities — inflatables, barrel train, 11 a.m. Weiner dog races, noon. Homebrew contest and tasting (preregistration required, form at www.guttenbergiowa.net/germanfest.html), Hammerschlagen contest, 12-2 p.m. Walking tours, Gutenberg Bible at Library, Classic Volkswagen display, 3 p.m.
Cedar Valley Nature Trail 9-mile Family Bike Ride, starts between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., Cedar Valley Nature Trail Park and parking, 601 Lime St., Brandon. Only long gentle inclines and declines. Arriving at the Urbana picnic shelter, VFW Post 8884 will be grilling from 11:30-2 p.m for a voluntary donation. Shuttle transit at Brandon at 10 a.m. Bring a phone or camera to participate in a family scavenger hunt.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Fairbank Immaculate Conception Church Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. fried chicken, potatoes/gravy, stuffing, mac ‘n cheese, coleslaw, roll, beverages, ice cream and pie, $15 adults, $7 kids 5-11. Carry-out/dine-in, bake sale, raffle with drawing at 2 p.m.
The Lima Church and Cemetery Association will meet at 6 p.m. in the Lima Church, to finalize plans for Lima Leaf Day 2022. All interested people are encouraged to attend.
Monday, Sept. 26
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Sloppy Joe, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, milk
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Book Club, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Discussing “Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir” by food critic Ruth Reichl. Check it out in person, or on mobile with Bridges or Hoopla, inquire within.
Electric Vehicle Educational Event, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Oelwein Public Library. Presented by Michelle Barness, regional planner from Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Potato crusted fish, Capri vegetable blend, green peas, cookie, milk, tartar sauce, margarine
Thursday, Sept. 29
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11 a.m. in the Pizza Ranch back room.
Clayton County Conservation Prairie Seed Harvest, walk-up volunteer event. 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays: Sept. 29 at Motor Mill Campground. Bring water, wear long sleeves, pants. Gloves and seed containers available. Under age 16? Bring an adult. Contact, 563-245-1516.
Friday, Sept. 30
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Lasagna casserole, carrots, broccoli, blondie bar, milk
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Fairbank, last day to purchase any tags for Clean Up Day on Monday. (Electronics, appliances, tires, $15 each).
Saturday, Oct. 1
Annual Rib-eye Steak Fry, 5 to 8 p.m., Oran Fire & EMS Station. Take outs available.
Fairbank Citywide Garage Sales
Monday, Oct. 3
Greenwood Cemetery Association semi-annual meeting, will be at Murphy Church west of Westgate at 6 p.m. All persons interested in preservation and upkeep of the cemetery are encouraged to attend.
Fairbank Fall Citywide Clean Up Day. Pick up any tags needed at City Hall by Friday, Sept. 30.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
MacDowell Club will meet in the home of Heather Bradley. Program “Connecting with Nature Through Art” presented by Janice Minton, with hostesses Heather Bradley, Deb Vogel, Betty Blunt and Jody Buhr.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Oct. 6
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Clayton County Conservation Prairie Seed Harvest, walk-up volunteer event. 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays: Oct. 6 at Bloody Run Campground. Bring water, wear long sleeves, pants. Gloves and seed containers available. Under age 16? Bring an adult. Contact, 563-245-1516.
Friday, Oct. 7
Fayette County Household Hazardous Waste Day, 12 to 6 p.m. at transfer station.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Masonic Pancake Brunch, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oelwein Masonic Temple
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Oelwein Mobile Food Pantry (second Wednesday), Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 4-5 p.m., Plentiful Pantry, 26 W. Charles St., Oelwein, this new location opened in August. Contact Beth Fish, 319-283-6116.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Clayton County Conservation Prairie Seed Harvest, walk-up volunteer event. 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays: Oct. 13 at Osborne Park Pond Shelter. Bring water, wear long sleeves, pants. Gloves and seed containers available. Under age 16? Bring an adult. Contact, 563-245-1516.
Friday, Oct. 14
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Wapsi through the Seasons: Fall Kayak and Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Walter House Tour, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. From Iron Bridge Access, 2707-2 Nolen Ave., Rowley (near Independence), float to Quasqueton during peak time for changing leaf colors. Cost $5 for adults and children, includes use of a kayak, life vest and paddle. Register at mycountyparks.com, or call Michael Maas, Buchanan County Conservation, 319-636-2617. Bring sunscreen, insect repellent, snacks, drinks, change of clothes. Transit between accesses available.