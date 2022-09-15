Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Friday, Sept. 16

Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.

