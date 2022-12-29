Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Monday, Jan. 2
No Oelwein Daily Register will be published today and the newspaper office will be closed.
Chapter CL PEO will meet at 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. Program is “Music for the Soul” with hostesses Nancy Thomas and Diane King.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Jan. 4
West Central Pep Band Alumni Night (Basketball vs. Oelwein) JH Band/HS Band, 5:45 p.m., Klinge Gym
Thursday, Jan. 5
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 6
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 8-9
Dorian Music Festival, Luther College, all day. (OHS)
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 12
Community blood drive, 12:30-5 p.m. Sacred Heart Parish Center, 600 First Ave. SW. Schedule appointments online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 13
Grandview Cemetery annual meeting will be 1 p.m., in the Fayette Library’s Community Room. The public is invited.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 19
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 20
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 22-23
Meistersinger Honor Choir, Wartburg College, all day. (OHS)
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 26
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:00 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch in Oelwein.
Friday, Jan. 27
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Friday, Feb. 3
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 6
Friends of MercyOne meet at noon, in the hospital First Floor conference room. Board members unable to attend should contact Beth Fish at the hospital.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Feb. 9
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Feb. 10
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Feb. 16
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Feb. 17
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Feb. 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch.
Friday, Feb. 24
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Hotel California (Canada), original “The Eagles” tribute band, performs in concert at the Williams Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the OCAD office, 283-1105; Williams Wellness desk, 283-2312; Williams Center, 283-6616; or online, www.Williamcenterforthearts.com
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, March 2
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 3
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, March 6
Friends of MercyOne meet at noon, in the hospital First Floor conference room. Board members unable to attend should contact Beth Fish at the hospital.
Tuesday, March 7
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein High School Choirs Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts
Thursday, March 9
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 10
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, March 14
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, March 16
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 17
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.