Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Friday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Day
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef cabbage casserole, Harvard beets, whole kernel corn, lime fruited gelatin, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Bruce Bearinger Band, 6 to 9 p.m., Fairbank American Legion, East Main Street in Fairbank.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, March 18
Pat Shannon Memorial Euchre Tournament, 11 a.m. , Fairbank Fire Station, $10 per person. Free-will offering for snacks, beverages, Irish stew. Raffle. Profits to assist locals who are suffering or in need.
Boy Scout Troop 47 Craft and VEndor Fair, Falcon Civic Center, Independence, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Aurora Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon. All you can eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, and coffee with carry-outs available. Adults, $10, children 5 to 8, $5 and preschoolers free breakfast, also a 50-50 raffle (need not be present to win).
Oelwein Celebration, Inc., is hosting bingo in the lower level of 1 West Charles St. (below Veridian Credit Union and Exit Realty). Doors open at 1 p.m. and early bird begins at 2, with regular games at 2:30. Refreshments and elevator available.
Monday, March 20
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Homestyle chicken rice casserole, lima beans, carrots, butterscotch brownie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
“Less is More: Decluttering for Good,” 7 p.m., Maynard Community Library. With Linnae Scheffel.
Tuesday, March 21
Become a Dementia Friend by attending an information session at 5:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Presenter Amanda Stahley will conduct the one-hour session on supporting persons with dementia. Offered in part by Arlington Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, and Dementia Friendly Iowa. Free and open to the public.
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Life Serve Blood Drive, 2-5 p.m., Fairbank American Legion Hall. Sponsor, Fairbank Community Club. For appointment text Life Serve at 999-777, call 800-287-4903, or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.
Wednesday, March 22
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger patty on a bun with sliced cheese, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, baked cookie, fruit drink, condiments. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, March 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, March 24
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish w/ tartar sauce, parslied pasta shells, green peas, Mandarin oranges, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, March 25
United Way Bags Tournament, at Oelwein American Legion, noon registration and bags fly 1 p.m. $20 per team, sign up teams by emailing oelweinareaunitedway@gmail.com. Walking taco bar $10.
Sunday, March 26
Oelwein Celebration, Inc., is hosting bingo in the lower level of 1 West Charles St. (below Veridian Credit Union and Exit Realty). Doors open at 1 p.m. and early bird begins at 2, with regular games at 2:30. Refreshments and elevator available.
The Lima Church and Cemetery Association will meet in the church, at 6 p.m. Planning activities for 2023 is on the agenda, beginning with the Soup Luncheon, Sunday, April 30. Need not be a member to attend.
The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will be having its spring breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Animal Shelter, 400 North Main Street Hazleton. Eggs, hashbrowns, pancakes, sausage and drinks are on the menu. Dine-in, carry out and delivery to your vehicle are available. The cost is a free will donation. Funds will go towards the medical needs of animals under our care.
Monday, March 27
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Polish sausage w/hot dog bun, ranch beans, cabbage and sauerkraut, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, March 28
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, March 29
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Breaded chicken patty w/cordon bleu sauce, tater gems, carrots, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, March 30
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch.
Oelwein First Grade Concert, 5:30 p.m. Third Grade Concert, 6:45 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.
Friday, March 31
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Cheese omelet, hash brown casserole, hot cinnamon applesauce, biscuit /margarine, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Fish Fry at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Fairbank, 4:30-7 p.m., cod, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert; $15 adults,$7 10-6 yrs., free for 5 and younger. Dine-in and take-out.
Monday, April 3
Oelwein Middle School Band Concert, 6 p.m., OMS Auditorium.
Tuesday, April 4
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, April 6
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, April 7
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.