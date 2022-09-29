Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Friday, Sept. 30
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Lasagna casserole, carrots, broccoli, blondie bar, milk
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Fairbank, last day to purchase any tags for Clean Up Day on Monday. (Electronics, appliances, tires, $15 each).
Saturday, Oct. 1
O-Town Mania Rugged Pro Wrestling. “Party,” 12 p.m. Wrestling, 3 p.m., O-Town Discounts, 330 S. Frederick Ave. Featuring live rock music by Youth Gone Wild. Free meal, provided by Tyson Foods’ barbecue team. Cupcake eating contest. 50/50 raffle, prizes. A&J Bouncy Houses. General admission, free. Wrestling VIP tickets available. Bring seating.
Hawkeye Harvestfest, begins at 2 p.m. in the Community Hall. Bake sale, food, drink, music, activities for all ages.
Annual Rib-eye Steak Fry, 5 to 8 p.m., Oran Fire & EMS Station. Take outs available.
Fairbank Citywide Garage Sales
Fairbank Fall Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., IC Parish Hall, Fairbank. Featuring 20 local vendors offering handicrafts and food. Questions? Contact Tammy Erickson, 319-215-7693.
Wilder Memorial Museum, Strawberry Point, presents mystery dinner theatre at the Franklin Hotel, 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. performances. For tickets, call 563-419-5329.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, beverages, $10 adults, $5 (kids 5-8). Carry-outs available.
Lima Leaf Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lima Church, 16550 Heron Rd., Fayette. Lunch, silent auction, quilt raffle, games for kids, family fun, church/cemetery fundraiser.
Monday, Oct. 3
Friends of MercyOne board will meet at noon, Main Floor conference room at the hospital.
Greenwood Cemetery Association semi-annual meeting, at Murphy Church west of Westgate at 6 p.m. All persons interested in preservation and upkeep of the cemetery are encouraged to attend.
P.E.O., Chapter CL will meet at Christ United Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m. Mary Davis will present the program “Midwest Mission.” Hostesses are Beth Kerr and Carol Piper.
Fairbank Fall Citywide Clean Up Day. Pick up any tags needed at City Hall by Friday, Sept. 30.
UIU Homecoming week, Oct. 3-8. For events and details, go to alumni@uiu.edu.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
MacDowell Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the home of Heather Bradley. Program “Connecting with Nature Through Art” presented by Janice Minton, with hostesses Heather Bradley, Deb Vogel, Betty Blunt and Jody Buhr.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Oct. 6
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Clayton County Conservation Prairie Seed Harvest, walk-up volunteer event, 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays: Oct. 6 at Bloody Run Campground. Bring water, wear long sleeves, pants. Gloves and seed containers available. Under age 16? Bring an adult. Contact, 563-245-1516.
Friday, Oct. 7
Fayette County Household Hazardous Waste Day, 12 to 6 p.m. at transfer station.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Masonic Pancake Brunch, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oelwein Masonic Temple
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Tuesday Tourist members will carpool to Waverly for lunch at the Wild Carrot and a tour of the Waverly Historical Museum.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Oelwein Mobile Food Pantry (second Wednesday), Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 4-5 p.m., Plentiful Pantry, 26 W. Charles St., Oelwein, this new location opened in August. Contact Beth Fish, 319-283-6116.
Oelwein Fire Department annual spaghetti supper, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the fire station. Meal includes spaghetti, sauce, meatballs, tossed salad (ranch or French dressing available), garlic bread and a beverage.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Clayton County Conservation Prairie Seed Harvest, walk-up volunteer event. 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays: Oct. 13 at Osborne Park Pond Shelter. Bring water, wear long sleeves, pants. Gloves and seed containers available. Under age 16? Bring an adult. Contact, 563-245-1516.
Friday, Oct. 14
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Wapsi through the Seasons: Fall Kayak and Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Walter House Tour, 8 a.m. to noon. From Iron Bridge Access, 27072 Nolen Ave., Rowley (near Independence), float to Quasqueton during peak time for changing leaf colors. Cost $5 for adults and children, includes use of a kayak, life vest and paddle. Register at mycountyparks.com, or call Michael Maas, Buchanan County Conservation, 319-636-2617. Bring sunscreen, insect repellent, snacks, drinks, change of clothes. Transit between accesses available.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Gourd Art Workshop, 6-8:30 p.m., Fontana Nature Center Classroom, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Cost $10 per large gourd; $5 per mini gourd. Ages 10 and up.
Register one adult for each large gourd and one child for each mini gourd. Find it at mycountyparks.com, or email Sondra Cabell, scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Oct. 21
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Oct. 22
“Turkey River Archaeo-Blitz,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elgin, co-hosted by Elgin Historical Society and Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist. Professional archaeologists will provide artifact identifications and care tips for collections. Guests will present from the nations of the Meskwaki (Suzanne Buffalo) and HoChunk (Bill Quackenbush).
Attendees can confidentially record site locations and share stories about family artifacts.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Oct. 27
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Oct. 28
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Nov. 3
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Nov. 4
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Oelwein Mobile Food Pantry (second Wednesday), Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 4-5 p.m., Plentiful Pantry, 26 W. Charles St., Oelwein, this new location opened in August. Contact Beth Fish, 319-283-6116.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Nov. 11
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Nov. 17
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Nov. 18
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation 20th Annual Dinner, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Auction, 7 p.m., Grumpy’s Event Center, Readlyn.
