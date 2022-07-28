Churches and nonprofit organizations around town are getting a unique opportunity to recycle items from the now-closed Oelwein Community Plaza.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard and OCAD staff and helpers have cleaned out closets, rooms and storage areas at the Plaza, resulting in many items that need new homes. Howard said items are being made available to churches and nonprofit groups that may need them.
“There are chairs and tables and some other things that groups might find some use for. Most of the office items have already been cleared out or reused,” she said.
There are photos of available items on the Oelwein Chamber & Area Development Facebook page with a caption that reads, “If a local nonprofit, church or organization can use any of the items in these photos, WE WILL DONATE TO YOUR GROUP!”
One local nonprofit has already benefited from the giveaway at the Plaza. Two awnings from its windows found a new home with Oelwein V.F.W. Blaisdell-Barnes Post 1725, at 120 N. Frederick Ave.
“Deb Howard asked if we could use them, and we couldn’t pass that up,” said Chuck Geilenfeld, V.F.W. member. “They will add a nice accent to the building.”
V.F.W. members were given a long lease on the former Casey’s building by the owners of Advanced Automotive. They have since purchased the building, which members spent several months repairing and renovating. In June, the Oelwein Mealsite, which had been located in the Plaza for several years, moved to the V.F.W. where seniors enjoy morning coffee and noon meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“The place gets a good amount of morning sun, so the new awnings are really nice,” said member Jim Tafolla who was helping with the installation Tuesday morning.
There are plenty of items left to get rid of at the Plaza, which is slated for demolition in a month or so. Howard said any items that do not get donated to help another local group will be up for sale to the public at $1 per item on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 3-7 p.m. at the Plaza. Terms for the sale are cash and carry on all items, and anything purchased must be hauled out during the sale hours that day.