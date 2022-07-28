Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Churches and nonprofit organizations around town are getting a unique opportunity to recycle items from the now-closed Oelwein Community Plaza.

Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard and OCAD staff and helpers have cleaned out closets, rooms and storage areas at the Plaza, resulting in many items that need new homes. Howard said items are being made available to churches and nonprofit groups that may need them.

