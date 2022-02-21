A former Upper Iowa University educator has dropped her employment discrimination case against the private institution, according to court documents.
Katherine Thomas, 59, through her attorney, Melissa C. Hasso, filed a motion on Feb. 16 seeking to dismiss with prejudice all claims against UIU.
A trial in the civil case was scheduled in Fayette County District Court for Aug. 3.
Thomas taught for 28 years in the university’s English Department. In her lawsuit filed March 9, 2021, she accused the Fayette-based university of retaliating against her for complaining about workplace discrimination.
Thomas was seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress, mental anguish, compensatory relief, attorney fees and court costs as well as any further relief the court deemed just and equitable.
The university denied the allegations and said all employment actions taken that affected Thomas were done in “good faith and for legitimate, lawful, nondiscriminatory and non-retaliatory reasons.”
The university was represented by the Emily S. Hildebrand Pontius and Brandon R. Underwood of the Frederikson and Byron law firm of Des Moines.
Thomas was represented by Hasso and Emily E. Wilson of the Sherinian and Hasso Law Firm of Des Moines.