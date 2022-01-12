Road work done on the southeast side of Oelwein near Veterans Sports Complex ia an example of the types of projects included in Fayette County’s plan launched in 2020 to pave 26 miles of roadway.
The projects also benefited from a public-private partnership.
Fayette and Buchanan Counties, as well as the city of Oelwein, pooled resources to pay for Otta Sealing on 10th St. (County Line) from Highway 150 to the Bruening Rock Quarry. The city of Oelwein put $26,819 toward this project. Buchanan County paid in $130,098 and Fayette County put in $107,278.
A project made possible by the 2020 bond sale by the county was Otta Sealing Outer Road from 10th Street to 18th Street, next to the Hickory Grove Golf course. It cost Fayette County $81,160.
“Each had two layers applied, County Line had two Otta seals and Outer Road had an Otta seal on the first layer and a 3/8 chip seal on the second layer,” said Ben Daleske, of the Fayette County Secondary Roads department. “An Otta Seal is like a chip seal but is different due to rock being used is a graded aggregate (Not a single size of aggregate) is layed down. A lot more asphalt binder is applied than in a typical seal coat.”
Chip seals are more commonly used than Otta Seals, he said.
“The Secondary Roads Research Board has been looking at Otta Seals as another option to a chip seal, he said.
Private business stepped up to help with the projects.
“For the Otta Seal to work late Fall 2020 Skyline added additional rock that was supplied by Bruening to 10th Street,” Daleske said. “With the extra base that was added and the two layers of Otta Seal we know this will be a good road that will last for the traveling public.”