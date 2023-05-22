Nearly 70 graduates of Oelwein High School and Oelwein Online in the Class of 2023 crossed the stage in the high school gym Sunday, May 21.
Mortarboard caps, some decorated with flowers, glitter, and messages, tilted as grads listened from the first three rows to speeches by Best of Class Parker Sperfslage, Principal Tim Hadley, and Superintendent Josh Ehn. The band and Concert Choir also performed.
“Remember that failure is just success in progress. And if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. And if you still don’t succeed, maybe try something else,” Hadley opened.
Chaplain Hadley, as he is known in the Iowa National Guard, then dug deeper — including on the theme of resilience from failure — and shared advice that is given in his faith tradition to Joshua on graduation from the school of Moses.
“Joshua 1:9: ‘Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.’
“Your experiences, triumphs, and even your failures have equipped you with wisdom, resilience, and character.” Failure, Hadley said, is a vital part of the journey to success.
“Take risks, push boundaries, and refuse to be confined by the limitations imposed by others or even by yourself,” Hadley said. “Your actions have the power to inspire, uplift, and transform the lives of others.”
Sperfslage, whom Hadley introduced as “the man, the myth, the legend,” has been awarded class valedictorian, student council president, choir president, governor’s scholar and KWWL Best of Class.
Sperfslage thanked the parents, teachers and administration for the qualities they modeled, while maintaining levity.
Parents provided grads with “the three main essentials in life, food, water and WiFi,” he said.
For their belief in the students’ abilities he thanked them for the encouragement, love and support. “We promise to make you proud as we venture into the world armed with your wisdom and guidance,” Sperfslage said.
Sperfslage thanked teachers for “guid(ing) us through the darkest corners of algebra and grammar, teaching us that even the most difficult challenges can be overcome with a little perseverance, and … caffeine,” he said.
For their diligence and late night emails about grades, “Thank you... Who knew that a single missed homework assignment could result in so many sleepless nights and pleading emails.”
Beyond teaching, “You’ve been our mentors, cheerleaders, and sometimes even our own personal therapists,” Sperfslage said. “You’ve listened to our teenage dramas, (advised on) college applications and given us safe space to share our hopes and fears. Your unwavering support and belief in our potential have given us the confidence to pursue our dreams.”
“To the administration... Thank you for creating an environment where students’ educations and safeties are the top priorities,” Sperfslage said. “Behind the scenes you’ve worked tirelessly to make sure our school runs like a well-oiled machine; from coordinating bus schedules to managing our school budget, you’ve been the glue that holds everything together.
To fellow graduates, “Your presence here today is a testament to your resilience and unwavering commitment to your education,” Sperfslage said.
Learn, grow and rebound from failure, embrace diversity, and measure success by how we uplift those around us, in addition to the achievement sense, he indicated. Never stop learning.
“Together we have the power to shape a future that is bright, more inclusive and filled with endless possibilities,” Sperfslage said.
EHN: THE POWER OF ‘I AM’
After noting that commencement denotes the beginning of their adult lives, Ehn shared a quote from a respected superintendent colleague whose commencement was the same day.
“He hands me a quote and (says solely), ‘The educational landscape is changing. Good luck.’”
It read:
“’The words “I am” are potent words: be careful what you hitch them to. The thing you’re claiming has a way of reaching back and claiming you,’ A.L. Kitselman.”
The quote stuck with him. Kitselman, Ehn learned, was “a genius mathematician, but also an author, a musician and early pioneer of the uses of cognitive therapy.
“What do I claim? I am a father, a husband, a superintendent, a teacher, a bus driver, a friend, son, what could be wrong with any of that?”
Days later, he found he had carried home frustrations from work. “In reflecting on my day, I declared, ‘I am just so angry.’ ... The statement ‘I am’ had reached up and claimed me. … I was taking something I had no control over and letting it control me. … If I let any of my emotions control me, I can’t be the other things I want to be,” Ehn deduced.
He urged grads to claim the adjectives in the school district vision statement: “I am happy. I am healthy. I am awesome.”
He reminded them to lean on support from this community. “The people surrounding you today ... will still be here for you even as you become more and more independent. The arc of unconditional love is pretty powerful. Take advantage of it,” Ehn said.
Lastly, he encouraged them to claim that “I am an Oelwein Husky (and) a high school graduate.”
Academic Excellence awardees with a 3.7 grade point average while at Oelwein High School or Oelwein Online were recognized earlier: Nevin Berry, son of Justin and Jenn Berry; Ray Gearhart, son of Jason and Michelle Gearhart; Lily King, daughter of Jon and Candace King; Jory Mortenson, daughter of Tim and Rachel Mortenson; Ella Schunk, daughter of Josh and Kelli Schunk; and Parker Sperfslage, son of Tom and Tera Sperfslage.