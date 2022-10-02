For those who enjoy cutting-edge gameplay, modern technology, and captivating entertainment, few places in the area surpass Virtual Reality Studios Oelwein on S. Frederick. Owned and founded by Vernon May, the location has brought the thrilling experience of virtual reality home, providing a first brush with what many believe is the future of interactive gaming.
Originally from Texas, May arrived in Oelwein from Missouri five years ago, accepting a position at Windstream Communications. Soon after, however, he had the opportunity to compose a telecommunications training manual related to his professional expertise, which he developed from nearly two decades working in the telephone industry.
Writing this book catapulted May to a professional focus on training others in his industry, a career move that began with providing on-site sessions before moving exclusively to virtual trainings during the COVID 19 pandemic. With his emphasis currently on preparing others to work on telecommunications-related copper, fiber-optics, and fixed wireless-based systems, May said that, at present, 40% of his clients are from Canada.
Having become further ensconced in the community, the idea of opening what would become VR Studios emerged, in large part based on his observations of the recreational opportunities available in his new hometown. It was his perception that, in Oelwein, “people don’t have anything to do, especially the kids,” a realization that motivated him to consider
what sort of family-friendly, fun environment he could create.
By October 2021, this desire, combined with his technology skills and aptitude, gave birth to Virtual Reality Studios Oelwein.
At VR Studios, May’s clients revel in an enthralling virtual gaming experience. Serving customers by appointment only, participants utilize special virtual reality goggles or headsets, often along with hand-held components, to enter a virtual, interactive world where the individual feels truly immersed. May identified Beat Saber, a VR music-themed game in which players slash the beats of music as they soar toward them within a futuristic environment, as among the most popular games for visitors, though it is only one of the many that can be selected. About the games available, which include one featuring a roller-coaster, May said, “The variety is unbelievable.”
What sets VR Studios Oelwein apart from others who may offer virtual reality options is not the games themselves. As May described the difference, “The hardware is available everywhere, but the extra I add is having enough space to fully experience the games.”
With its centrality to May’s business, it is no surprise that he recently gave his space a significant upgrade. About these changes, May said, “I added a bunch of wall art and decorative lighting,” some examples of the improvements which cost him about $8,000 but ones that achieved their intended purpose—and then some. “These were fantastic changes,” he noted.
May identified his facility’s current capacity as being a party of 10 children, while explaining that, perhaps surprisingly so, he has had few customers in the typical age range of students in junior or senior high school. He also indicated his business has been very well received by the community. “I have gotten tremendous feedback from people,” he said, while adding, “but there’s just not enough people.”
As a result, May has taken a realistic view of his undertaking. He noted, “I don’t plan on it being my primary business,” adding that, financially, he only hopes to break even. Any profits made from VR Studios, May said, will be used to further enhance his enterprise, especially in the form of purchasing additional VR hardware. His plan, as he put it, is to “reinvest all profit until Oct. 1, 2023,” at which point he anticipates having no further room to expand.
May also noted that his location will soon be changing its name to reflect a greater emphasis on the availability of physical games. To mark this transition, on Friday Oct. 7, VR Studios will be holding an open house, with drinks, snacks, and free gameplay available, in advance of the location’s grand re-opening on Saturday, Oct. 8.
At that time, Virtual Reality Studios Oelwein will become Fun 4 Oelwein.
Looking ahead, May envisions more changes in store, such as possibly serving light food at his location. He also hopes to continue to upgrade his games and hardware, even if full expansion is reached by 2023.
But he isn’t stopping there.
May said he would also consider expanding to other towns in the area, such as Independence and Fayette, though any community would need to have “2,000 to 3,000 people.”
Building on his enterprise’s family-friendly atmosphere and reputation is also a vital concern for May. For example, he hopes to work with local schools in an effort to offer a free hour of game play to any student who earns straight A’s on their report card, which, he said, would be “a positive thing in all directions.”
At VR Studios, itself, proper dress is expected to be worn by all visitors, while no profanity or alcohol are allowed. Regarding the latter, May said, “Planet Earth already has plenty of bars.”
About the sort of misbehavior that occurs at other venues or that which may have gone on at similar establishments in the past, May is resolute in stating that he will condone nothing of the sort.
“That will not happen in my building,” he concluded emphatically.