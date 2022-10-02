Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

221001_ol_news_vr

At Virtual Reality Studios Oelwein, clients enjoy a truly immersive experience that places them in the action.

 Photo courtesy Vernon May

For those who enjoy cutting-edge gameplay, modern technology, and captivating entertainment, few places in the area surpass Virtual Reality Studios Oelwein on S. Frederick. Owned and founded by Vernon May, the location has brought the thrilling experience of virtual reality home, providing a first brush with what many believe is the future of interactive gaming.

Originally from Texas, May arrived in Oelwein from Missouri five years ago, accepting a position at Windstream Communications. Soon after, however, he had the opportunity to compose a telecommunications training manual related to his professional expertise, which he developed from nearly two decades working in the telephone industry.

Tags

Trending Food Videos