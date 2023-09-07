Join a Buchanan County Conservation naturalist in exploring the two wetlands the county manages, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The group will start at Ham Marsh, and travel to Rowley Fen. View native flora like turtle heads, fringed gentians, grass of Parnassus and more, and discover why a fen is like a giant trampoline. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.

