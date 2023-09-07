Join a Buchanan County Conservation naturalist in exploring the two wetlands the county manages, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The group will start at Ham Marsh, and travel to Rowley Fen. View native flora like turtle heads, fringed gentians, grass of Parnassus and more, and discover why a fen is like a giant trampoline. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Explore Buchanan County fens on Sept. 12
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
63°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 74%
- Cloud Coverage: 46%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:38:59 AM
- Sunset: 07:31:38 PM
Today
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High near 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.