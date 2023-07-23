The Lakeside Campground at Fontana Park continues to take shape and there is no better time to stop out and learn about this and other exciting projects than the upcoming Fontana Park Open House on Friday, Aug.4. Presentations and tours will take place at 2:30 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m., and will feature recently completed projects, work currently underway, and future planned park improvements, and enhancements.
The recently completed Bison and Prairie Learning Area has been the focus of excitement recently
with the arrival of a bison calf. As a part of the tour participants will walk the future path of the Learning and Discovery Trail which will take them near the bison pen allowing visitors to meet the newest resident and learn about Buchanan County Conservation Boards efforts in managing the neighboring prairie with these animals.
Work on the new Lakeside Campground is ongoing, and participants will view the work completed to date, including installation of the campground shower house. This modern structure provides four ADA-accessible stalls with restrooms and showers. The campground will include a playground, paved roads, and 26 camp sites with water, sewer and electric hook-ups at each site.
Many more projects are included in future plans, such as the Learning and Discovery Trail, which will connect the Lakeside Campground, Bison and Prairie Learning Area, and other popular attractions with an ADA-accessible paved trail loop. More potential future projects will be discussed during the event.
The open house is free for anyone to attend. Visitors should plan to meet at the nature center for either the 2:30 or 6:30 p.m. tours. In the case of severe weather, programs will be held in the nature center.
Fontana Park Nature Center is located at 1883 125th Street, Hazleton, Iowa. For more information, call 319-636-2617 or email bbonar@co.buchanan.ia.us.