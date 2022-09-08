SATURDAY — A chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
SATURDAY NIGHT — Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.