The city of Oelwein approved the installation of traffic cameras last year after a request was made from Oelwein Public Safety. Public Safety Chief – Chief of Police Jeremy Logan — gave presentations to the City Council and answered numerous questions before the approval was granted.

The cameras went up, becoming operational last fall. They are located on: East Line Road south of East Charles Street/Highway 3 near East Knoll Court; just south of the stoplight intersection of Highway 150 and Second Street SE (Fareway corner); and just south of the stoplight intersection of Highway 150 and Seventh Street SE (Dairy Queen corner). The three sets of cameras monitor traffic speed, and two of the sets also catch stoplight violators.

