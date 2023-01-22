The city of Oelwein approved the installation of traffic cameras last year after a request was made from Oelwein Public Safety. Public Safety Chief – Chief of Police Jeremy Logan — gave presentations to the City Council and answered numerous questions before the approval was granted.
The cameras went up, becoming operational last fall. They are located on: East Line Road south of East Charles Street/Highway 3 near East Knoll Court; just south of the stoplight intersection of Highway 150 and Second Street SE (Fareway corner); and just south of the stoplight intersection of Highway 150 and Seventh Street SE (Dairy Queen corner). The three sets of cameras monitor traffic speed, and two of the sets also catch stoplight violators.
Recently, the Daily Register fielded questions from citizens regarding the validity of the cameras as to whether or not an offender has to pay the ticket if it comes in the mail. People also asked if the camera tickets can prevent a person from renewing their driver’s license, or if the tickets hurt one’s credit rating.
Social media, coffee klatsches and pub gatherings are all great places to share information; however, in the case of the new traffic cameras, there appears to be much misinformation going around. Apparently, social media posts are reporting that the city has altered the yellow light timing on the traffic lights.
“That is false,” said Chief Logan. “The timing for the yellow to red has not been changed for the cameras and meets DOT specifications for the areas that each light is located.
“The placement of the traffic cameras in our community is based on expressed public concerns, accident data, and officer observations of known issues,” Chief Logan explained. He said the cameras on East Line Road were placed to address a longstanding issue of higher speeds near residential driveways, and two residential street intersections. Logan noted that many southbound vehicles begin to speed up before getting into the new speed zone, which is illegal.
“However, a tolerance level slightly higher than other camera locations was given to this location to take into consideration people’s tendency to slightly increase speed as they approach a new zone,” he said. “This camera location also has residential intersections that stagger near it and is another reason why we are trying to get people to slow down in this area.”
Logan said the placement was not chosen to be deceptive, but rather, to address citizen concerns. While the next advanced speed zone is a short distance south of the cameras, Logan said there has to be a clear delineation of where a speed zone changes and where a person can actually be going that speed.
“Some would say right at the speed zone sign. Some would say 100 feet, 200 feet, 300 feet … where does it stop? Our increased tolerance level for this area attempts to balance that,” the Chief said.
The camera locations on Highway 150 at Second and Seventh Streets were chosen based upon public concerns, accident data, and officer observations of known issues. Logan said the intent is to assist with changing behaviors which violate the law and put others at risk.
Chief Logan says they are working.
“Since the implementation of all of the cameras, we have observed a 47% reduction in violations,” he said.
The Chief also addressed misinformation that is circulating regarding whether a person has to pay the fine or not.
The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of the traffic cameras and the procedures being followed by the city of Oelwein are in complete compliance with that ruling, he said.
Logan explained the traffic camera citations are not moving violations and they will not go on one’s driving record. However, persons should be aware that failure to pay the fine gives the jurisdiction (city) some options on how to deal with it. If the city files a claim with the court, the registered owner of the vehicle has to not only pay the fine, but filing fees and court costs, as well, which can add up.
If the fine continues to go unpaid, the jurisdiction can turn it over to a debt collection agency, which also includes additional fees, and debt collectors can adversely reflect on one’s credit rating.
“While no one wants to receive a traffic fine in the mail, we encourage everyone to pay the fine,” Chief Logan said, “and slow down or stop for the light in the future.”