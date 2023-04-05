Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series about Joe Beckman's recent talk at Oelwein Middle School on the effects of mobile technology on the development of children.
“I’m not a great guitar player, but I know the one way you get good is to start out being not-so-good. I think as parents, we do a lot of talking to our kids, but some times we don’t model what we’re talking to them about.
“I want my kids to fail, screw up, mess up, skin their knees, get cut from teams, have tough days and struggle,” Joe Beckman told adults attending a recent talk at Oelwein Middle School. “And I know as a parent, if I take down every hurdle in front of them, they never get that practice to build up that resilience to failure on their own.”
As a kid, Beckman said he wanted to learn guitar, but always told himself someone else was better, and that he should have started earlier.
He decided, “Maybe you’ve got to pick it up and try, to figure it out.”
He played verses of a Bruce Springsteen song, “My Hometown” not so much to entertain them, “but because I think it’s important that we model this idea of the ‘fail on!’ mindset for kids, as adults,” Beckman said.
BACKSTORY
Beckman was born 44 years ago in 1979, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
After his mom delivered him, she was told to rest and relax, Beckman said.
“My mom was addicted to cigarettes. What that meant to my mom was to pull out an Old Gold 100 cigarette and smoke the cigarette in the hospital,” he said, noting the nurse likely would have accommodated this.
In 1979, society knew so little about smoking addiction that it was allowed anywhere, he said. Restaurants, airplanes, hospitals.
How did they not know?
“There was this big entity called big tobacco, and their no. 1 job was to market their product so that nobody knew what was in it, and they did an amazing job and we got hooked, and even the smartest people in the hospital field didn’t know it was bad for us,” he said.
Forty years from now, younger generations might ask, “You gave an 8-year-old an iPad for eight hours a day and you didn’t think it would have any kind of impact? It might sound just as silly as smoking a cigarette,” he said.
“Big tobacco has been replaced, it’s called big tech. Just like big tobacco, their job is to market their product so we don’t know what’s inside of it,” Beckman said. “We can see the outside, the apps, but what we do not know is that with every notification we get on these phones, it releases the same chemical in our brains called dopamine,” Beckman said.
“That feels good, but when we stop getting it, we feel empty and we start craving it,” he said.
Parents hear about their child’s peers having phones and may have difficulty setting limits with their child’s tech, Beckman indicated.
“Being a parent is making the person you are raising better than how you found them. To parent: to bring forth someone with as many skills and opportunities as they possibly can,” he said.
How many, he asked, would drop a student driver in New York City for the first few weeks so they could “figure it out” or go away for a weekend and leave a teen with an open liquor cabinet?
Silence.
“Probably not a good idea, why? Because they haven’t had enough training. One bad mistake could change everything,” Beckman said.
“These are non-negotiables.”
Is the phone a tool you use to solve a problem and put it away, or a companion you spend time with, have feelings for or can’t live without? Beckman asked.
“My phone often feels more like a companion than it does a tool,” he said.
The goal, he said, is to learn how to relegate tech to its role as a tool and not let it interfere with what got us here, human connection.
SCREEN PLAN
Next, Beckman delved into a worksheet given to attendees, the “Caveman Screen Plan: Three steps to more human connection.”
First, attendees selected their top 12 values, then narrowed them to three. These, they were to write on an index card for display and discussion.
Then attendees could fill out the screen plan by:
•Listing three non-negotiables, or hard and fast rules. The example given was no social media until eighth grade.
•Specifying three sacred spaces, or places, days or times where phone and screens are off, such as at the dinner table or in the bedroom at night.
Seeing a phone on the table, even with the screen off, can cause others to feel disconnected, Beckman said, citing a study.
•Naming three opportunities to create connection with tech and your family. For instance, if your child loves Fortnite, learn about that.
Find a way to infuse your values into the conversation, Beckman said. For example, “It’s not because I don’t love you, but because I love you so much.”
5:1 RATIO
Drawing his final point from research by clinical psychologist John Gottman, Beckman said Gottman learned to predict with great accuracy whether a couple would stay together.
Per the Gottman website, the couples that stayed together had a 5:1 time ratio of positive and neutral emotional states to negative states, during conflict discussions. Outside of conflict, successful couples had a higher positive-to-negative ratio of 20:1. A ratio below 5:1 within conflict was among many potential divorce indicators the Gottman research found. The Gottman site said many people translated this data to mean couples need five positive interactions for each negative one. Beckman did.
“To me, it gives us grace as parents, it tells us we don’t have to be perfect, but it does challenge us to be better,” Beckman said. “Why do I tell my kids I love them five million times a day? Because I know I’m going to screw up that many times on the ‘one’ side and I need to scaffold that.”
In closing, Beckman referred attendees to free resources at TILL360.com.
Discussing the planning that led up to Beckman’s appearance, Schmitz had reached out to him to visit Oelwein after mounting positive recommendations. Starmont and Wapsie Valley reacted positively to his presentation, and the Oelwein administration had heard him speak at a conference in Des Moines.
“Then I just knew, ‘we’ve got to get him,’” Schmitz said.
“I was so happy with the number of parents and community members that came tonight,” Schmitz said.
“It speaks to me that a lot of people are looking for ways to connect, build up our children and our community. I think it just screams, ‘we all need each other.’”