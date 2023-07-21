Following Friday morning’s calf show, the time came to put the fair’s spotlight on dairy cattle, with 4-H and FFA youth gathering to participate in the 2023 Dairy Cow and Heifer competition.
“I am getting my cows ready to show,” said Elgin resident Alexis Oakland as she reviewed her entrants prior to the 10 a.m. contest. “I’ll show my cows first and then my one calf. We’ve got two cows, one’s Piper and one’s Joyful, and the calf’s name is Cindy. I have two milking shorthorns and a brown swiss.”
Oakland, like many of the exhibitors, is no novice when it comes to showing animals, having begun early in life before graduating to her current level of expertise and showmanship.
“I started out with bucket/bottle, but now I show dairy heifers,” she said. “I’ve been showing them for about three years.”
The animals she showed Friday, meanwhile, reflect a significant commitment on her part, displayed by her dedication to preparing them for the county’s grandest stage, this despite their occasional lack of cooperation, Oakland noted.
“Well, I work with them every single day,” she said, of her efforts. “At first, it was hard, because they weren’t trained very well, but now, every day, it gets easier and easier.
“Some of them,” however, “are just a little stubborn,” she added.
As Oakland continued preparing her entrants, across the barn, reigning state dairy royalty could be found in the person of Taylor Sparrgrove of Waterloo.
“I am the 2023 Iowa Milking Shorthorn Queen,” she explained, when asked about the honor bestowed upon her last November. “I fell in love with the milking shorthorn breed a couple of years ago, and I’ve done a lot with them.”
In her role as Queen, meanwhile, Sparrgrove has “gone to a couple of fairs and helped hand out ribbons, (and) I’ve helped at Dairy Story up in Calmar, teaching kids about the dairy industry,” she shared.
Though hailing from Waterloo, Sparrgrove’s presence at the fair in West Union is the norm, she indicated. “I am usually here,” she said, while also noting, “my grandparents live 10 miles from here.”
Like Oakland, Sparrgrove also brought three animals to compete on Friday.
“The red one is Parrot, and she is a Holstein two-year old. The next one is Beyonce. She’s a Jersey two-year old. The one on the end is Hailey, and she’s a milking shorthorn three-year old,” she said.
“They will be in their individual classes,” she continued, regarding the day’s outlook for her entrants, “and if they get first or second, they’ll compete for champion.”
The preparation she undertakes with her animals is extensive, she said, noting, “We work with them quite a bit. When we are at the farm, we will get them out and walk them around and wash them, and clip them.”
As for the criteria which cattle in a dairy contest are ranked upon, Sparrgrove said there are several factors, explaining how they will generally be judged on their “dairyness.”
“They want them to have good feet and legs,” she elaborated. “Cows, especially, are judged on their utters, and how that’s put together.”
Sparrgrove, who recently graduated from Don Bosco High School and plans to pursue a career in agriculture, has an extensive background showing dairy, having done so “through 4H, nine years, and I started kiddie calf 15 years ago.
“I am hoping the milking shorthorn does good,” she concluded, in revealing her expectations for Friday’s proceedings. “The other two, I am not quite sure how they will do.”