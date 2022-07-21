WEST UNION — Showing a rabbit for the county fair is no magic trick. It takes hard work and attention to detail.
Judge Tracey Romig reviewed the basics with entrants in the 4-H and FFA Rabbit Show on Wednesday at the Fayette County Fair in West Union.
“Variety means color,” Romig said.
Romig told one showperson she couldn’t give the rabbit higher marks owing to too much space between its ears. She said the time of year or the temperature contribute to vein formation and can affect this attribute.
She had the showpersons handle their bunny, and list and evaluate its attributes based on desirability. She asked what the critters were fed, something not all were able to answer.
After shaking up the minds of the contestants, the cream rose to the top.
Romig described her decision-making process while Fayette County Fair Queen Abigail Patrick handed out red and blue ribbons, and later, purple and pink champion and reserve ribbons and trophies.
Hannah Scott won Champion Senior Showperson. Alexis Oakland took Reserve. Lily Holthaus was named Champion Intermediate Showperson; Charity Bushman, Reserve. Katelyn Sadler was Champion Junior Showperson; Hallie Meyer, Reserve.
Holthaus had the Champion Individual Fryer and Champion Fryer Meat Pen; Bushman took Reserve in both of these.
Scott had the Champion Crossbred Breeding Buck. Andy Nelson had the Champion Crossbred Breeding Doe.
Katelynn Sadler had the Champion Purebred Large Breed Buck; Thomas Sadler had the Reserve. Sam Chensvold had the Champion Purebred Large Breed Doe; Holthaus had the Reserve.
Holthaus had the Champion and Reserve Purebred Small Breed Bucks, also the Champion Purebred Small Breed Doe; William Sadler had the Reserve Purebred Small Breed Doe.
Drew Chensvold had the Supreme Champion Doe. Holthaus the Reserve. Holthaus also had the Supreme and Reserve Champion Bucks.