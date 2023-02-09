Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Local business owners Gail Hackman (Old Mill Floral) and Drew Wedemeier (Winers Fine Wines and Craft Beers) are partnering with the Fayette County Fair for a promotion that will give away two tickets to the Shenandoah concert on Tuesday, July 18, at the Fair. The winner of the drawing will also receive a dozen roses and a bottle of wine.

 Zakary Kriener photo

The Fayette County Fair, along with Old Mill Floral and Winers Fine Wines and Craft Beers, are partnering to give away a special Valentine’s Day gift package that will include two tickets to the Tuesday, July 18, concert featuring Shenandoah and Steve Schroeder, as well as a dozen roses and a bottle of wine.

The promotional event will be posted on the Fayette County Fair’s Facebook site and will allow anyone to enter with the drawing to be held at noon on Tuesday morning via Facebook Live. To enter the drawing, follow the directions on the fair board’s concert post.

