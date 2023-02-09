The Fayette County Fair, along with Old Mill Floral and Winers Fine Wines and Craft Beers, are partnering to give away a special Valentine’s Day gift package that will include two tickets to the Tuesday, July 18, concert featuring Shenandoah and Steve Schroeder, as well as a dozen roses and a bottle of wine.
The promotional event will be posted on the Fayette County Fair’s Facebook site and will allow anyone to enter with the drawing to be held at noon on Tuesday morning via Facebook Live. To enter the drawing, follow the directions on the fair board’s concert post.