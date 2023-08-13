Among the most decorated exhibitors at the recent Clayton County Fair was Blake Hunt, whose entries in the Dairy Cattle competition earned several prestigious honors, including Supreme Junior Champion.
“I’ve been showing since I was three years old,” Hunt told the Daily Register as he prepared his Holstein Dotzy for the fair’s competitions. “My parents gave me a calf, and I just started showing. I’ve really gotten to like it over the years.”
In accumulating his numerous accolades, the training of his animals was key, work which Hunt began nearly two months ago, efforts focused on both honing the cows’ appearance as well as their behavior, he indicated.
“Bringing her out, washing her, just kind of walking her around the yard a little bit,” Hunt explained, in detailing some of the training he conducted with Dotzy and the others. “Getting her used to everything.”
During the competitions, meanwhile, his cattle faced the intense glare of the dairy judges, who scrutinize the entire animal while, in the process, focusing especially on the most crucial portion of any dairy-producer.
“She will be judged on every part of her body, but the utter is most important because it’s 40% of the points,” Hunt related, as he looked ahead to his events. “I hope she’ll do pretty good.”
As for his objectives, Hunt shared his high expectations, both for Dotzy and the others accompanying them to National.
“Winning, or getting at least reserve with her or with some of my other animals,” he concluded, confidently.
In addition to his Supreme Junior Champion recognition, Hunt’s dairy titles at this year’s fair also included Holstein Junior Champion, the Holstein Dairy Production Award, and Best Three Females laurels.