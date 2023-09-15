Fairbank City Council approved the second reading, waived the third and adopted several updated ordinances on topics such as mobile food vendors, water service pipes and stop signs on Monday, Sept. 11.
“There’s really been no input from anybody,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods said.
A motion to adopt the ordinances passed a roll call of the full council unanimously.
The only change to any of the ordinances was done at the first reading on Aug. 28. Each mobile food unit will need to comply with inspection requirements of the governing counties and state. The first draft listed Buchanan and Fayette counties. Black Hawk County, which conducts regional health inspections in these areas, was added Aug. 28 for clarity.
The requirement that mobile food vendors in a food truck display their state license in full view of the public, in or on the unit, remains in effect.
On updating the water services, everything from the corporation valve to the house will be the owner’s responsibility. This updates city code to be current with council action from May 2017. A corporation stop is located directly attached to the main whereas curb stops are typically located in the sidewalk or on the home or business property.
The property being annexed that the council approved on Aug. 28 was identified as the Martins property at the Sept. 11 meeting. The city had to provide a voluntary annexation certification of population to the state treasurer.
“Annexing one person, is what we’re doing with the Martins property,” Ron Woods said.
Public Works staffer Nick Kuker reported the rural electric cooperative was in town that day, completing some work so that when the city works on the power, they can control a certain element on their own, rather than having to call the power company to do so.
While in town, the REC changed a transformer on Front Street between Fourth and Fifth.
“There’s a pole in the middle of that yard that’s less than desirable. All those houses are going underground so we’re getting closer to getting rid of that pole,” Kuker said.