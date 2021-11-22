Employees of POET Bioprocessing’s ethanol plants in Shell Rock and Fairbank made a $5,000 donation to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
The two plants were among those POET purchased from Flint Hills Resources earlier this year.
The Food Bank provides 9.4 million meals a year to those in need in Northeast Iowa. A donation of $1 to the NEIA Food Bank purchases approximately four meals, meaning the POET donation will help purchase about 20,000 meals for those in need.
“Giving back is a cornerstone of POET’s mission,” said Torrey Martin, Commodity Manager at POET Bioprocessing – Fairbank, said in a news release. “We want to make a lasting, positive difference in the world, and that starts in the communities we call home. We’re happy to do our part, and we’re proud to support organizations, like the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, that work to make the world a better place.”
The Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to nonprofit organizations and individuals while offering hunger education programs to the area and those in need. The NEIA Food Bank covers a 13-county area around the Fairbank and Shell Rock communities in northeast Iowa.