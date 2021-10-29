LANSING — Thirteen teams converged on the Department of Natural Resources Village Creek boat ramp in Lansing last weekend for the The Cedar Valley Walleye Club Lansing Tournament.
In first place was the team of Mike Everding (Fairbank) and Billy Martin (Lansing) for a CVW Club record-setting two-day total of 59.33 pounds — almost a 6-pound average. Their biggest fish of day one was 6.75 pounds.
The pair scored 500 points on the two-day tournament, tying them at ninth-ranked with 1340 points for their five best events, on the 2021 Master Score Sheet maintained on the club website, see below.
They are starting their third year fishing together.
“I have been tournament fishing for about 10 years winning several and placing in many,” Everding said.
In second place was the team of Jeremy Geisler and Mike Goltz with another huge weight of 47.72 pounds. The second-place team members earned 490 points each.
Several big fish were caught Sunday including by:
• Doug Bonwell/Jeff Heltibridle 9.09 pounds,
• Everding/ Martin 9.62 pounds,
• Only to be bested by Todd/Sam Borwig with a 10.45 pounder.
A total of 94 walleye collectively weighing 320.73 pounds were recorded, and then all released immediately, per club rules. The fish averaged 3.41 pounds. Only a unique walleye, sauger, or saug-eye could be processed and scored.
A variety of presentations were used including live bait rigging, vertical jigging hair, casting crank baits and pitching plastic and blade/one-eye baits.
They departed the landing at 7:30 a.m. last Saturday, only to be greeted by a thick fog bank.
After a two and a half hour delay for safety, participants headed out to their primary fishing locations.
Water conditions were somewhat stained and the main channel had weeds in some locations, but that didn’t hurt the fishing.
The tournament day one was extended to 5 p.m. with several large weights recorded.
On day two, weather conditions were good and participants started on time ending at 3:30 p.m. with even bigger weights recorded.
Top 5
1. Mike Everding Billy Martin 59.33 lbs.
2. Jeremey Geisler Mike Goltz 47.72 lbs.
3. Doug Bonwell Jeff Heltibridle 40.08 lbs.
4. Tim and Tom Ahrens 31.49 lbs.
5. Todd and Sam Borwig 25.51 lbs.
Complete results can be found at CedarValleyWalleyClub.org on the Tournament Tab. For updates on Facebook, ask to join the Cedar Valley Walleye Club group.
UP NEXT: The club will meet on Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. the Cedar Falls AmVets Post 49, 18th Street and Adams. The Tournament Board will meet after to set next year’s schedule. At the regular club meeting, guest speakers will be Lori Eberhard and Black Hawk Conservation’s Lynn Cook.