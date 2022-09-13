Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Cowell takes mayoral oath in Fairbank

Bill Cowell, a former Fairbank mayor, takes the oath of office from Fairbank City Clerk Brittany Fuller after Fairbank City Council appointed him on Monday, Sept. 12 to fill the remainder of the late Mayor Mike Harter’s term.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH/reporter@oelweindailyregister.com

FAIRBANK — The City Council voted unanimously to appoint former mayor Bill Cowell the next Fairbank mayor after hearing from Mayor Pro Tempore Ron Woods that he had not understood until being thrust into the role of mayor these last two months how much constant communication there was.

“We decided last meeting to go with the appointment because we don’t want to have to have a special election,” Ron Woods said. “The biggest problem is the cost of a special election. My concern is with our Main Street project and everything coming on, I’m satisfied where I’m at, we just want to avoid an election.

