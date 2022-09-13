FAIRBANK — The City Council voted unanimously to appoint former mayor Bill Cowell the next Fairbank mayor after hearing from Mayor Pro Tempore Ron Woods that he had not understood until being thrust into the role of mayor these last two months how much constant communication there was.
“We decided last meeting to go with the appointment because we don’t want to have to have a special election,” Ron Woods said. “The biggest problem is the cost of a special election. My concern is with our Main Street project and everything coming on, I’m satisfied where I’m at, we just want to avoid an election.
“There’s been some rumblings that we’ll have an election — if a certain one’s not picked,” Woods said. “It shouldn’t come down to that either.
“We should be able to pick whoever will fit into it. It’s just for one year.”
After the meeting, Cowell read and signed the oath of office that City Clerk Brittany Fuller administered.
The late Fairbank Mayor Mike Harter died in a car crash on July 18.
Appointing after a death was a new scenario, in Woods’ recollection — “especially the mayor position,” he said.
Woods had entered his name to show willingness to fill the role if necessary, he said, but with three other applicants he indicated he would rather not leave a vacancy on the council.
Councilpersons Tamara Erickson and Tyler Woods both indicated they liked the dynamic of the council as is.
Jason Kayser and Ron Miller, both former council members, also requested appointment.
Bill Cowell opened, “Part of the reason I gave up mayor last time was because of work. I just couldn’t balance the time and really what the mayor needed to be. I’ve reduced my hours at work.
“When I was mayor, there was a lot of stuff going on, the windmills, the water, just a lot of things to manage through. It was quite the learning experience for myself. I’d love to have the opportunity to do it again.
“Big project coming up with the Main Street, which is gonna take a lot of time,” Cowell said. “To Ron’s point, when I first took it, (former mayor) Maury (Welsh) kind of convinced me there wasn’t that much.”
Laughter emanated from the council tables.
“There’s more than what you think, sometimes,” Cowell said. “If you really want to do it, go to meetings and things you need to to be able to help the community — you need to be able to attend those things.”
Kayser touted projects completed in his 12 years on the council, and successful grant-writing experience, in discussion.
Applicant Ron Miller was not present although Ron Woods noted Miller’s council experience.
“I’d be interested to know if the council thinks having the mayor experience adds any more value to Bill than the rest of the candidates,” Councilman Matt Coffin said.
“I’ve been pro-tem mayor forever. It’s a different job, council to mayor,” Ron Woods said. “If someone’s got a gripe or something, that’s the first phone number they’re probably looking for, unless your councilman’s your neighbor.
“The girls (at city hall) there’s stuff they call and they need done,”
The position involves frequent contact with city staff, Woods said.
“I’ve talked to you in the last couple months more than I have in years,” Clerk Brittany Fuller agreed.
Being on the council helped with knowledgeability of city business, Woods said.
“The communications from city hall is much more than being a council member,” Woods said. “Mayor, it’s 24/7 because something could happen in the middle of the night.”
“The projects you have coming up, it really does take more time. I remember when we did the waste treatment facility, it seemed like somebody was calling me and we were trying to make decisions,” he said. “Then the windmill thing, it just never went away.”
“It’s going to be that way, knock on wood, we’re a progressive town,” Kayser said. “Look at what, when Ron and I got on, we had to hit the ground running with the new water tower and the daycare and the pool.”
“Jason’s been on the council for years,” Ron Woods said. “Probably the mayor experience, after being this for two months, is more quantifiable than the council, just because you know what you’re getting into. Bill was on when we started this Main Street project, this thing’s been in the works a long time.”
Councilman Tyler Woods spoke: “My opinion, with the turbines and the whole water issue and stuff, seeing how Bill handled it, I would move to nominate Bill.”
“I don’t think we can make a bad choice,” Councilwoman Tamara Erickson said.
“I think if we appoint from outside the council, we do keep our council intact, and that will help whoever’s mayor too,” Ron Woods said.
Councilman Andrew Williams echoed discussion points of wanting to keep the council intact and avoid a special election citing the delay and cost.
Ron Woods addressed Kayser.
“After these two months of filling in for Mike — I realize you’ve got a flexible job schedule, but it’s going to be an awful lot when we start this Main Street — and it’s going to be a lot of phone calls from the general public, and we won’t have a lot of answers.
“So I will second that motion. Motion would be appoint Bill Cowell for mayor until the next election.”
The roll call was all yeses from Tyler Woods, Ron Woods, Williams, Erickson and Coffin.
“But thanks Jason,” Ron Woods said. “We just want a smooth transition, and it’s one of those things we never planned on and wish had never happened. We still miss him.”