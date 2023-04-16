Fairbank City Council approved the budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, on Monday, April 10 after no one commented at a public hearing thereon, keeping the levy at about $9.15 per $1,000 assessed valuation.
The council on March 27 had discussed taking a proportional cut of about 3% in all the general fund departments after learning that amount, $12,240 to the combined city levy, was the impact to the overall budget of a state rollback error later corrected this legislative session with Senate File 181. The cuts were made so that the mill rate for tax purposes will continue at 9.15, or $9.15 per $1,000 assessed valuation.
Councilman Andrew Williams asked if it was up to the departments to decide where they cut.
“Yes. I eventually heard from all of them where they were doing the decrease,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
“It was fair, so nobody had anything to say,” Fuller said.
Fairbank Development Corp.’s Christian Woods, who heads the Island Days committee, presented about what’s planned for this year’s celebration, which is scheduled Thursday, June 22 through Saturday, June 24. Woods requested a repeat of last year’s $1,000 donation along with the fireworks insurance which the city sponsors.
Council tabled action on donating to Island Days because, after two council members recused themselves from voting due to apparent conflict of interest, the council with four present did not have the quorum needed to act. Councilman Matt Coffin was absent.
Woods said approval at the next meeting “would be perfect.”
Not Quite Brothers is scheduled to perform Friday night, June 23 and Tyler Richton and the High Bank Boys, a country variety band, on Saturday night, June 24.
“We’ll have some inflatables. With Main Street being torn up, the carnival wasn’t going to work the best,” Woods said. “We’ll try to get them back for next year. But we’re planning to have inflatables down behind the assisted living.”
SPARE PUMP OK’D
The council approved the lower of two quotes, for a spare pump needed for the northeast lift station on Fourth Street, from Iowa Pump Works for $6,793, as requested by Public Works Director Brian Delagardelle. City staff will install it.
“Pretty much all of the new addition comes into that lift station. (It) continues to grow out there. We’ve been having problems on and off. They keep plugging up,” Delagardelle said. “I think they’re getting worn but we do not have another one to put out there. I just do not want to rely on one pump. All the other lift stations have spares,” he said.
“Iowa Pump Works is a direct replacement, the first one, the less expensive one, $6,793,” Delagardelle said. “We change them ourselves.”
LIQUOR LICENSE
In other action, a liquor license renewal for Casey’s General Store was approved.
POOL UPDATE
All managerial positions have been hired for the Fairbank Aquatic Center and the Pool Board was going to proceed with hiring lifeguards who applied, Councilwoman Tamara Erickson reported.
Another Pool Board member is still being sought, as of March 27 council meeting minutes.
POLICE
The Fairbank Police Department continues to field interest from qualified applicants.
“One of our cuts that we’re going to try and make with our department on the 3% is from our amount of hours, but we will potentially have someone to add to those hours to fulfill our full 3,100 hours,” Chief Dakota Drish said.
Mayor Bill Cowell inquired about the potential for candidates to cover hours when the city is light on coverage.
For the police activity log since the March 27 council meeting, the department issued four speeding citations, one registration violation citation, four speed warnings, 11 charges for drug-related offenses and one abandoned vehicle investigation in which the individual promised to take care of the vehicle issue.
PUBLIC WORKS
Work has started on Fairbank Main Street. The public restrooms near the bridge to the island on First Street N, should be open, per the Public Works director.
Delagardelle also updated the council on the Main Street project which is in stage 1B, the south half of Main Street generally in front of Don’s Truck Sales and First Street South. The project is being done in several stages. Altogether, the project includes 43 intakes, and workers were on their second intake, he said.
“Once they get this next intake done, they’re going to start on the subbase,” Delagardelle said. Paving for the current phase is expected to begin mid-May, he said.
Stage 1A on the north half of Main Street in the same stretch will be done next, as the order between A and B was swapped, as noted on the city website and at past council meetings.
“We did find a water service that was lead that’s not going to be there,” Delagardelle told the council. “It’s not on the plans to get replaced, so luckily we’re going to get rid of a lead service line.”
This was done separately from a federally-mandated lead service line inventory, Delagardelle told the Daily Register.
“If we’d have discovered it through that program, we’d have had to replace it, but it’s not, so it’s going away,” he said later.