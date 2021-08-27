FAIRBANK — The City Council in this town of 1,100 accepted a proposal at a special meeting Thursday for Wilson Custom Tree of Cresco to handle city tree damage for an estimated $34,600 plus any hauling costs for which they are needed.
Wilson Custom Tree owner Jeff Wilson had attended a Tuesday storm response meeting and said the assessment of public trees would include repairs and removal of trees in city parks including the cemetery and right-of-way. Quotes were for the Island, West Bentley, Veterans Park and the cemetery as well as right-of-way.
Wilson reduced the right-of-way trees estimate by $1,125 in the total reported above, for removal work already compensated by homeowners. Right-of-way trimming would be underway or “done” Friday, Wilson wrote on the right-of-way quote, and removals would be conducted or “done” the week after Labor Day. Removals include stump grinding and wood cleanup.
The work of city staff and/or volunteers will be utilized to assist with hauling, backfill and so forth as needed in an effort to keep costs down.
“The main thing is we aren’t putting volunteers out with chainsaws and worrying about what’s going to happen to them,” Mayor Mike Harter said at the meeting. “We’ve got professional people, got the equipment.”
“He’s more than happy to have volunteers pull branches and stuff,” said Councilman Tyler Woods. “That’ll reduce our cost; people like to help.”
“Out of harm’s way obviously,” Councilwoman Tammy Erickson added.
Councilman Ted Vorwald expressed concerns over the cost of trucking burned debris to the landfill, noting last time it cost thousands of dollars.
An insurance adjustor was expected on Friday to look at damage.
On that note, Vorwald also wanted to find out if the city had insurance on its municipal electric utility system.