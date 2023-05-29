FAIRBANK — Following a request to the Fairbank City Council from a citizen on May 8 that the city look into a type of road repair other than the proposed sealcoating quote on the table, city staff did so about May 18. Ultimately, however, the council approved the lone quote for sealcoating at just over $42,000 from Hazleton-based Prairie Road Builders.
The project area is described in the quote as:
• The south edge of Fairbank Street (an 8-foot width) from Iowa to Walnut streets, from the clinic to the Catholic church.
• West Main Street from South Walnut to Halpin streets.
• North Walnut Street from West Main to north of West Davis Street house no. 202.
• Second Street from East Main to Forest streets and the parking area on the east side, which goes from the post office to the Methodist church.
• Alley between East Main and Forest from Fifth to Third streets (two one-block segments), from Fairbank Floor Covering and east, including some residential by the childcare.
• Fifth Street from Front to Second Street NE.
• Sixth Street from Front to Second Street NE.
• Railroad Lane from Sixth Street to the gravel.
In the new addition:
• Collins Road from Amy Avenue to the pavement at house no. 802.
• Christian Trail from Collins Road to Valley Drive house no. 710 (which shows two driveways both on Christian Trail which curves around). Councilman Ron Woods, an owner of Woods Construction, spoke with Public Works Director Brian Delagardelle about some tiling a contractor said over six months ago was needed in this area and determined if paving starts “right on the curve … we wouldn’t get into much of it.”
• Valley Drive from Christian Trail north to the dead end.
The Iowa Department of Transportation considers sealcoating to be a type of maintenance, as classified in its Street Finance Report Instructions of 2019, accessed online.
Maintenance or repairs of horizontal infrastructure like roads, regardless of the costs, are not subject to the bid thresholds, per an Iowa DOT Local Systems webpage. This work may be accomplished by competitive bids, competitive quotes, city or county forces, or informal methods in accord with local policies.
Fairbank staff investigated other options for the roads project at a citizen’s suggestion.
At the May 8 meeting, resident Ron Miller reminded the council during public comment about information he had provided them late last fall about Cedar Rapids-based Gee Asphalt Systems, Inc., whom he said the city of Raymond uses for street resurfacing and paving.
Miller indicated chips from a seal coating project about four years ago had persisted in his yard and advocated the council try another approach.
Gee Asphalt Systems sent a rep about May 18, Delagardelle said. The person visited with him and City Clerk Brittany Fuller.
Delagardelle indicated he visited with another contractor about the product Gee had.
The product wouldn’t be used in place of paving a road, it was determined.
The roads described in this sealcoating project will need refilling, which is more attention than a sealant would provide, Fuller explained, citing Delagardelle. The Gee Asphalt System is a restorative protective sealant which would prolong the life of an already good road, Fuller told the Daily Register.
A follow-up phone call to this contractor Monday, May 22, had no response back, Fuller indicated.
The quote was still the same for Prairie Road Builders, Delagardelle affirmed to Ron Woods.
The three council members present — out of a total five — Tyler Woods, Tamara Erickson and Ron Woods, approved the Prairie Road Builders sealcoating proposal.
The project is budgeted to start in the current fiscal year, Fuller told the Daily Register.