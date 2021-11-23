Fairbank City Council voted Monday to give $50,000 out of over $1.6 million banked up in “surplus” utility funds toward a state one-to-one matching grant Little Island Child Care Center is seeking. The grant application is due at the end of next week (Dec. 4).
The action was taken pursuant to Chapter 15A of Iowa Code, “Use of public funds to aid economic development.”
Although they are called “surplus,” the funds are banked up for potential repair.
Mayor Mike Harter read the balances of the funds being considered.
“Electric now is $720,000 plus, natural gas is $950,(000) plus,” Harter read, about $1.67 million.
After hearing the natural gas system was in better shape than the electric system, the council moved to allocate $30,000 of the utility fees from the natural gas surplus and $20,000 from the electric surplus — a 60%/40% split — to Little Island.
It was thought that Little Island’s goal for the matching grant was $150,000. That amount was needed to start construction, said Councilwoman Tammy Erickson at the Aug. 23 council meeting. She formerly worked at the child care center.
“The big thing is, when they do the application, that the city is behind (it),” Councilman Ron Woods said.
“They need a show of support from us,” Erickson echoed.
Woods noted since Little Island reps were before the council last, they had received some funding from Fairbank Development Corp. and potentially elsewhere.
“A lot of young people in town need that,” Councilman Ted Vorwald said.
“There’s not much daycare anywhere in town,” Woods said.
According to the Department of Human Services, Little Island is the only licensed childcare center in Fairbank. According to DHS, these are businesses that typically care for dozens of children. They must meet a long list of requirements and are subject to at least one unannounced yearly visit from DHS. There are 1,500 licensed centers in the state.
For comparison, DHS also allows private providers to apply as “registered child development homes,” which is required of anyone serving more than five children. They must meet certain requirements and be inspected yearly. About 2,800 Iowans provide registered in-home child care.
“They need to get the construction done at this point. Everything is going up so much in price.”
In other news the council:
— Approved hiring Jordan Cowell as a public works employee. This was voted on at a special council meeting on Nov. 12 after they emerged from closed session. Cowell was not named in the minutes of that meeting. His future coworkers in public works expected he would start late next week (Dec. 2).
— The council accepted the resignation, effective in February, of part-time police officer Dakota Drish.
Police Chief Mike Everding said he had spoken informally to a few persons about the upcoming opening. At the recommendation of Mayor Mike Harter, however, they moved and approved advertising for the position.
— Approved a $1,200 payment to the Fairbank Islander, one of three parts. The other parts were approved by the Fairbank Community Club and the Fairbank Development Corp. The paper is offered to the public at no charge.
“It’s not a donation, it’s a payment for services,” City Attorney Heather Prendergast said. “That means they’re going to get the money you pay it for. (Kathy Risse will) receive a W9 and she’ll have to pay taxes on that,” or as determined by the IRS.
The city staff’s understanding is that Risse pays the costs of design and production out of this amount.
“Kathy Risse does that,” Mayor Mike Harter said of the Islander paper. “The Community Club has agreed to pay her her dividend. We were — the Community Club was hoping the Community Club would pay a third, the Development Committee (Corporation) would pay a third, and the city would pay a third, $1,200 per each,” Harter said. “The other two groups have already approved it.”
Councilman Ted Vorwald said Risse also delivers the newsstand bundles and listed all the locations.
“When Fairbank Days was coming up, they were all gone in all the places,” Vorwald said.
Councilpersons Ron Woods and Tammy Erickson expressed liking the Islander product, and Woods moved to support it, which passed.
The city attorney wanted to know “who produces the paper.”
“Kathy probably produces the paper,” Harter said listing the Community Club also.
The paper is designed at Community Media Group’s Waverly office and printed at the Oelwein office, “Oelwein Publishing,” the parent company of the Oelwein Daily Register.
— Approved renewing the liquor license of the Fairbank American Legion.
— Heard about health insurance renewal options with no decision needed yet. It will be just over a 5% increase to go with their current plan (Wellmark HSA plan), with the enrollment of only two of four eligible employees — the total who worked there Nov. 1 when the “snapshot” was taken. To switch to United Health Care they would have to have a higher threshold of employees who are eligible enrolling. A public works employee was added on Monday as noted.
It’s not believed that the snapshot can be changed, city staff said.
The council or the health insurance representative discussed looking further into in-network benefits.
— In the department report for public works, water plant manager Brian Delagardelle discussed some work delays on water lines. Freezing has been causing some difficulty. The contractor was expected to return next week.