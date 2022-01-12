Fairbank City Council took another step to advance the Iowa Highway 281/Main Street project, approving a design and engineering agreement with Fehr Graham of West Union when it met Monday, Jan. 10.
When West Union Fehr Graham Branch Manager Jon Biederman addressed the council in November, he gave a preliminary estimate of probable cost of $2.7 million for the downtown portion. The Department of Transportation portion is estimated to be a little under $800,000. The city portion was to be about $1.95 million.
There is not yet a detailed estimate breakout for the construction portion, Biederman told Councilman Ron Woods.
“Not exactly, we want to get design done and get DOT to approve that,” Biederman said, noting this will give “a more accurate number.”
DOT is covering the paving portion at the width of the road and the proposed accessible sidewalks to meet federal standards.
Biederman reiterated Monday that the storm sewer work on West Main will be included in this project. DOT did not have 2022 construction funding for that, “but they would have funding if we put it in the overall project in 2023,” Biederman said.
ROLLING STOP SIGN
The council approved paying a person $100 roll out the sign at the intersection of Fifth Street and Iowa Highway 281/Grove Street. They have found a person to do it.
“That way (we) don’t have to do some of the other things,” Mayor Mike Harter said of the fund being used.
“The original agreement says the city would take care of it,” Harter said.
According to the DOT, the city has permission to do a rolling stop sign at that intersection, but city staff cited DOT staff as saying the DOT would likely not approve another method, such as an automated crossing.
Councilwoman Tammy Erickson said she knew of six or seven kids that go along that route.
“So the school is not going to pay anything anymore?” Councilman Ron Woods asked.
“That might change next year when they have a new superintendent,” Harter said.
The current superintendent has announced his upcoming retirement will be in June.
How this was handled in other districts was discussed. In one nearby district, the bus drivers were said to be responsible for rolling out the signs.
In other action, the council approved:
• two new Fairbank firefighters, Jordan Cowell and Justin Ritter, at the recommendation of the Fairbank Fire Department. They took an oath to protect and serve. (Cowell also recently joined the city public works department.)
• adding gravel to the alley between North Fourth Street and North Fifth Street as a pilot project.
“I don’t think we want to do the other blocks, we’ll probably have enough blowback with this first one,” Woods said.
• purchasing a tractor-mounted power-take-off snowblower based on the lower of two quotes received. Going with Titan Machinery, of Center Point, was approved for $9,674. A Strawberry Point operation quoted a price with the chute or truck loader spout that was $1,000 higher, at $10,700.
• updating committee assignments. New Councilman Matt Coffin will serve on the committees of public works and culture and recreation, with alternate status on community and economic development (urban renewal) and business-type activities (utilities).
PICKUP TO BE PURCHASED LOCALLY
In a special meeting Dec. 21, whose minutes were approved Monday, the council selected the local quote of two quotes on a replacement pickup truck, an F-250, for the Public Works Department. The council had received two quotes for a F-250 Pickup Truck.
Don’s Truck Sales quoted $45,720 for an F-250 XLT with a possible government concession discount of $9,161. Gene Carpenter from Don’s Truck Sales was present and indicated the order would arrive in three months.
Stivers Ford quoted $45,515 for an F-250 XL with a possible government concession discount of $11,600 that would arrive in July.
The council thought it would be best to do the business in town with Don’s Truck Sales and approved the quote from Don’s.