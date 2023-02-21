FAIRBANK — At their Monday, Feb. 13 meeting, the Fairbank City Council acted to purchase technology for the Fairbank Aquatic Center and heard the mayor volunteer to step in for a Pool Board vacancy to facilitate seasonal hiring.
A company, Jesup-based Premier Technology LLC, quoted city administrative staff $450 apiece for laptops and a laptop that can be turned into a tablet, to use at the Fairbank Aquatic Center.
After discussion, the council approved a motion from Councilwoman Tamara Erickson to buy a regular laptop to facilitate record-keeping and a laptop that converts to a tablet for the concession stand, totaling $900.
Firstly, having a computerized device in the concession area would facilitate accepting credit card purchases, according to the city clerk.
“I know we had such good luck with the cards at the pool last year, and our credit card software gave us another card reader, so it’s not like we had any (more) expense with that,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
Secondly, having a city laptop for pool staff use would allow pool chlorine records to be stored in the city’s cloud account, according to Public Works Assistant Director Ben Delagardelle, who oversees the pool.
Last year, an aquatic center employee was using a personal computer without access to the city cloud account and had to email him the chlorine testing files.
“It would be nice to have a city computer there because I want the files for the chlorine testing on the One Drive instead of on their personal,” Delagardelle said.
MAYOR STEPS IN
Next on the agenda was how to move forward with a Pool Board vacancy. President Jason Kayser resigned last fall, taking with him 23 years of experience on the Pool Board.
Pool Board members Duane Foster and Heather Hanson have volunteered to stay on, said Erickson, who also sits on the council’s culture and rec committee. The council has been looking to fill the vacant Pool Board seat.
Erickson updated the two Pool Board members Tuesday, Feb. 7, on which staff said they are returning and potential new hires, she said Monday.
“Do we want them to do the interviews?” Erickson asked the council.
“If they need help, I could sit in, too, someone from the council or myself,” Mayor Bill Cowell said.
Erickson proceeded to discuss options for aquatic center managers while noting hiring for these positions had usually been left up to the Pool Board.
Max Kayser, who has experience working at the pool and is a college freshman, has applied to be the manager, or the assistant manager, Erickson said. Max, Erickson said, has access to knowledge about the pool operation because his sister was the past manager and his dad had been on the board.
Olivia Oldfather also applied to be the assistant manager, Erickson said.
Both graduated with the Wapsie Valley Class of 2022, archives show.
“There’s six coming back from last year and two or three more. We need to have 14 for sure, 16 is better,” she said.
“It might not be a horrible idea, to have Max or someone else who’s experienced at the pool as manager with the parks and rec person as the understudy or an assistant, to fill in and work into that role, unless they have extensive pool experience,” Delagardelle said. “Somebody with no knowledge, there’s going to be a little bit of a learning curve.”
Cowell discussed the order of operations.
“We should probably get that person hired first, and then maybe they can sit with (Pool Board member) Duane (Foster) when they are hiring,” Cowell said.
“We really had no employee issues last year,” Erickson added.
Speaking of Max’s experience, Erickson said, “That’s my recommendation, but ultimately we’ve always left this up to the Pool Board. But our pool board is a little bit, right now, lost.”
Cowell stated and Erickson agreed to get those two positions, manager and assistant manager, hired first.
“Planning on the Pool Board hiring the managers,” Erickson clarified for the Daily Register as to her intent in that comment.
Erickson also wanted to “get the word out that we’re still looking for lifeguards,” she said at the meeting.
Wages for some aquatic center employees were increased by $1 at the Jan. 23 council meeting. At that time, the council had asked city office staff to start advertising for employees.
Aquatic center job descriptions are listed at http://fairbank-ia.org/pdf/aquaticcenterjob.pdf.